Supporting Jacob Debram

We need your help!

Thank you for reading this. I have a friend named Jacob. He is a husband, father, son, brother, and a Christian. He goes for bike rides, fishing with his friends and cutting wood sometimes to enjoy outdoor fires with his dog. And he is a survivor. He has been fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer since August 2022. In September 2024, Jacob learned that one of the mets has moved to his liver. The doctors have given him a short window of time to live, but he believes that he will live for many years to come. But he needs your help. Here is his story.

By the doctor’s own account, Jacob is “a walking miracle”. He has survived the odds of living a year past his Stage 4 diagnosis by one year and lives a relatively “normal” life. He has a list of things that he should not be able to do, such as walk unassisted, ride a bike, or go fishing. However, Praise be to God, Jacob has been able to enjoy those simple pleasures.

One night shortly after this new diagnosis, Jacob had a God-inspired move of people on his behalf. At his church, the women’s group began to share the news and requested prayer. At the conclusion of that prayer group, a young woman approached the moderator and said that she could help. The woman turned out to be a nurse under a doctor with a new and life-saving procedure available at only two hospitals in the country. This treatment called histotripsy could possibly put a stop to the mets in the liver. By the Grace of God, Jacob has been through all preliminary tests necessary to start the procedure just 10 days after his initial diagnosis. Everything is a go, except for $55,000. Jacob needs just $55,000 to live.

We believe in the power of Prayer and that God hears and answers prayer. But we also know that it will take some work on our part too. Could you help us out and donate what ever you see fit? If just 1000 people gave 55 dollars, we could meet that goal in short time! We love you and thank you for reading this far. There is a reason for that. Be blessed.



