Supporting Our 1st Amendment Rights

Hi, My name is Richard Schiffer. I am a 65-year-old father of five children, Grampy to seven grandchildren, and a law-abiding citizen. I am being charged with littering and witness intimidation.

On May 16, the Canton Police appeared at my place of business with a warrant to search the information system in my truck. The warrant allowed them to ascertain where I traveled between March 6 and April 7 in Canton. One week later, they appeared at my house for the same reason.

On September 3, I received a summons to appear in court for an arraignment. I am being charged with six counts of littering and four counts of witness intimidation and harassment. An arraignment will be held at the Stoughton District Court on October 23 at 9:00 AM.

I have never had any spoken or otherwise communications with anyone that would be considered harassment or intimidation. I innocently passed out or dispersed 2-inch rubber ducks around Canton and the surrounding area. Through the First Amendment and my right to free speech, I expressed my opinion and belief that Karen Read is innocent. The fundamental right of free speech is afforded to us by the Constitution of the United States.

I am requesting your help to support me as I defend myself against these bogus charges. Any donated money left from my defense fund will be used toward the legal representation of anyone wrongfully charged for speaking out against injustice and corruption.

For more details regarding my case, please check out:

Turtleboy – Episode #699

Going Through the Motions – Episode #King Pin

Boston Herald Sunday Edition – Howie Carr’s article on October 6, 2024

While others wait for their summons in the mail, the following people have been wrongfully accused of similar charges: Deanna Corby, Mike Bradford, Meredith O’Neil, Aidan Kearney, Anthony Raymond, Nick Rocco, Robby Silva, Jessica Svedine, Jenna Rocco.

Thank you for your support!

❤️ Richie