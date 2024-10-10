Supporting the Samuelson Family

A note from Keenan-

I was shocked, to say the least, when I learned of my diagnosis. I thought of myself as a healthy 32-year-old man (and in many ways, I still do.) My only real symptoms were some abdominal sensitivity and mild fatigue over the course of five to six months. A series of tests, starting in August '24, led to the discovery of cancerous tumors, primarily in and around my liver, and it was classified as stage four.



This diagnosis has changed the lives of my young family—my wife Natalie, and our three children, Rowen (9), Eva (6), and Andreas (4). But we are far from alone in facing this.

To all of our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues:

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every one of you. Your prayers, your words of encouragement, and your acts of kindness have filled our hearts with profound peace, strength and hope. We are humbled by the outpouring of love we've received, and because of you, we feel ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead on this journey to healing.

This is a journey none of us expected or wished for, but it is one I now face with clear purpose. My goal is not just to overcome the illness but to address its root cause, to heal fully—mind, body, and spirit. I know it won’t be easy, and the path will have its trials, but I see this as an opportunity for growth, for sanctification, and for deepening the relationships for the rest of my life.

Your generosity gives this journey meaning and responsibility. I do not take your kindness for granted, and your love only strengthens my resolve. I am not just fighting for myself; I am fighting for all of you who have shown such incredible care for me and my family.

Thank you for walking with us. Together, we are prepared to do whatever it takes for healing.



