Supporting the Samuelson Family

I was shocked, to say the least, when I learned of my diagnosis. I thought of myself as a healthy 32-year-old man (and in many ways, I still do.) My only real symptoms were some abdominal sensitivity and mild fatigue over the course of five to six months. A series of tests, starting in August '24, led to the discovery of cancerous tumors, primarily in and around my liver, and it was classified as stage four.
This diagnosis has changed the lives of my young family—my wife Natalie, and our three children, Rowen (9), Eva (6), and Andreas (4). But we are far from alone in facing this.
To all of our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues:
I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every one of you. Your prayers, your words of encouragement, and your acts of kindness have filled our hearts with profound peace, strength and hope. We are humbled by the outpouring of love we've received, and because of you, we feel ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead on this journey to healing.
This is a journey none of us expected or wished for, but it is one I now face with clear purpose. My goal is not just to overcome the illness but to address its root cause, to heal fully—mind, body, and spirit. I know it won’t be easy, and the path will have its trials, but I see this as an opportunity for growth, for sanctification, and for deepening the relationships for the rest of my life.
Your generosity gives this journey meaning and responsibility. I do not take your kindness for granted, and your love only strengthens my resolve. I am not just fighting for myself; I am fighting for all of you who have shown such incredible care for me and my family.
Thank you for walking with us. Together, we are prepared to do whatever it takes for healing.
January 8th, 2025
Today, we are praising God with thankfulness as we witness encouraging signs of physical healing—signs that have come even more quickly than we anticipated. Recent MRI results showed little evidence of definitive tumors. Blood work has revealed cancer markers that place me within striking range of having little to no evidence of cancer remaining in my body.
For perspective, when I was first diagnosed in September, my cancer marker levels were 47 times higher than the upper limit of the reference range. Now, they are only about four times greater- less than 1/10th of where the numbers were at the first test.
Since the last test of this indicator in mid-December, these levels have dropped by more than two-thirds. The doctors believe that at this rate, the cancer markers will be in the normal range within a few weeks. This is incredibly uplifting news. While there are still hurdles ahead, it appears we are nearing a complete victory over this disease!
During my meeting with the doctors today, we mapped out a plan for the next three to four weeks, which includes at least one more round of chemotherapy. The chemo, while highly effective in addressing my disease, is only one part of the broader fight. What I attribute this remarkable progress to is the multi-pronged approach we’ve taken. This includes everything from breath work, to diet, prescription medications, supplements, and numerous other treatment modalities.
Most importantly, I credit strength in faith—faith in Jesus the Great Physician. From the very beginning, I have viewed this journey through a lens of sure victory and complete healing, and that perspective has remained steadfast- in no small part because of your prayers for spiritual strength.
Even after I am declared cancer-free, I will still need to address issues with my liver. Healing the liver will take time, rest, and focus, but I am encouraged by my doctor’s access to some of the most advanced treatments for liver tissue repair. These treatments, which are finishing clinical trials at a university, are already being incorporated into my recovery process. While this liver repair will not be an easy task, I am undaunted.
It is still too early to declare a complete medical victory- on paper- over this cancer diagnosis, but spiritually, I know healing is complete. Challenges remain, but I feel energized—like I have been given the chance at a whole new life! I can taste and feel what it will be like to come out the other side of this.
To everyone who has supported me this far, your contributions have been deeply meaningful and have placed me in this position. Now, it’s time to stay focused and see this journey through to the final victory.
December 31st, 2024
Overall I am doing great. The time off of chemotherapy for the holidays has been a blessing. The chemotherapy is definitely the body. However i am committed to sticking it out for complete eradication of this disease. I am so grateful to be at this center. Not only am I getting chemotherapy /traditional medicine but also it’s being fine tuned by doctors on a weekly basis. On top of the integrative treatments are helping in a profound way to help my body help itself- keeping all my organs moving and doing their job. Everything is working and it’s great to see the physical manifestation of the healing. I do also know I have a ways to go. I can feel it is a big job for my body to work through all of this. I have been more tired lately but also more relaxed generally. I have been sleeping very deeply mostly without the aid of sleep pills. I need to rest and relax, stay on the path, here and all will be well in time.
We had a wonderful quiet Christmas together as a family!
I am grateful for every single one of you supporting me and my family through this. We have a hope and optimism heading into the new year.
Prayer requests: continued strength in the Spirit to fight off spiritual attacks and meditate only on God’s word. I have been feeling strong in the Spirit because of your prayers!
December 13th, 2024
This week marks the end of the fourth round of chemotherapy and complementary treatments. With the increased dosage, I am beginning to feel the effects of the chemo more acutely throughout my body. The side effects are manageable but unpleasant draining my strength and energy in ways I didn’t fully anticipate. Yet, amidst these physical trials, I am encouraged by some very positive test results this week—an uplifting reversal from last week’s less-than-ideal outcomes.
This is increasingly a surreal experience. Not long ago, I gave little thought to getting cancer or my liver health. Now, these matters consume my days, making it hard to envision the return to normal life.
I am profoundly grateful to receive treatment here, where I can also be surrounded by my family. This would not be possible without the extraordinary generosity of so many loved ones. To each of you, your kindness is felt deeply. A special word of thanks to my mother-in-law, Marika, who set aside several weeks to help Natalie and care for our children. Natalie—my devoted partner in this battle—is my primary healer, and my constant source of love and care beyond the work of any doctor.
As I continue on this path, I humbly ask for your prayers. Pray for the strength to remain steadfast in my faith and for spiritual growth as I await the physical healing that I trust is already complete in the Spirit. I hold firmly to the promise that healing is mine, and I move forward in that assurance.
Thank you all for walking this road with me, for holding me up in your prayers, and for believing in my recovery.
December 11th, 2024
I’m writing this as I prepare for my fourth round of chemotherapy. This past week brought mixed news on the medical front. I met with my primary doctor, and we adjusted our approach further. Many of these changes are positive lifestyle shifts for me—I get to loosen up my diet a bit, adding more fruit and carbs, which has been a very welcome change. I continue to tolerate chemotherapy well, even with the increased intensity this week. My energy levels remain good, and I’ve been walking regularly.
That said, I didn’t see the positive medical results we had hoped for this week, which was challenging both mentally and spiritually. Still, there is plenty of room for hope. While we’d like to see different results at this stage, we are constantly adjusting our approach based on new information. My faith remains strong, and I firmly believe healing will manifest physically, even in the face of these challenges.
Life has been incredibly busy. Most days are packed with treatments at the center, managing paperwork, meal planning, and making sure medications are stocked. Despite the pace, we were blessed to spend an amazing day at a beautiful beach on Saturday, which lifted my spirits tremendously.
I can’t say enough how grateful I am for the support we’re receiving. From our incredibly gracious hosts here in California to even the smallest donations, every gesture means so much to us.
This journey is undoubtedly a battle, but it’s one I am determined to win. Thank you for standing with me and my family through this.
November 27th, 2024
Over the past week and a half, I’ve received the first rounds of chemotherapy along with several other treatments. Thankfully, I felt good overall after chemotherapy, though I experienced some fatigue about 48 hours later. Since returning to CA, the treatments have become more intensive. The doctors are taking an aggressive approach and staying flexible as things evolve, and I’m grateful for their dedication and the variety of treatments they’re employing.
I’m feeling good and have plenty of days when my energy feels almost back to normal. Overall, adjusting to medical interventions has been a new experience for me, and I’m still getting used to some of the side effects. But our optimism remains high—this is just a season.
Having our kids here with us has been a gift. Last week, they saw the ocean for the first time, and it was such a joy to see how much they loved it. We are continually reminded of how blessed we are by the support surrounding us.
Prayer Requests:
Thank you for your ongoing prayers for spiritual strength. Right now, I’m drawing a lot of encouragement from Romans 8 and its message about the Spirit of God within us. Please pray for us as you feel led when reflecting on this passage.
November 13th, 2024
The test results we were waiting for came back sooner than expected, which is great news because it allows us to begin the full spectrum of treatments sooner.
We are grateful for this test, as it helped our doctors pinpoint the most effective chemotherapy for targeting the specific cancer cells in my body. The results also identified stronger pharmaceuticals that coincide with other treatments to combat these cells. We’re also hopeful about complementary treatments like targeted hyperthermia and many others. I’ll start the full treatment plan next week.
We feel blessed to have the opportunity to travel together as a family of five and spend time together throughout the beginning of treatment as well as through Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are thankful to the dedicated doctors and nurses guiding our care, as well as the generous friends and family making this journey possible. The level of care we’re receiving wouldn’t be possible with conventional medical insurance and the typical healthcare system. We continually grow in confidence that this path of treatment is going to lead to a full recovery and lifetime of wellness to come.
Prayer request: know and trust it is Gods Will to heal.
Pray for spiritual strength for us - remembering the power that is within us for mighty works to be done for Gods Glory.
“Now may the God of peace who brought up our Lord Jesus from the dead, that great Shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant, make you complete in every good work to do His will, working in you what is well pleasing in His sight, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory forever and ever. Amen.”
Hebrews 13:20-21
Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us(Ephesians 3:20 )
November 4th, 2024
We’ve been back home for about five days now, and grateful to be reunited as a little family. Being apart from our children for a few weeks was a challenge. As we move forward, to doing everything possible to minimize that separation.
Right now, I’m focusing on arranging as many treatments as possible here in Boulder. I’ve already organized with practitioners and service providers who can offer the same treatments I was receiving in California. Alongside these treatments, I continue taking immune-boosting and cancer-targeting medicines.
Since coming home, I’ve also gone on a strict digestive cleanse diet. This is all about creating a healthy environment in my gut biome and reducing inflammation—giving my body its best chance to keep targeting cancer cells.
We are deeply grateful for the generous support from friends and family across the world, which has made all of this possible. There are so many moving parts and pieces to coordinate and make work financially. We want to be wise and prudent in how we approach every decision, and there are many challenging decisions that seem to come up daily. Nonetheless we are confident we are doing the best we can and encouraged by your support.
Our plan is to stay in Colorado until our doctor in California feels confident that the next round of treatments, including various forms of chemotherapy, will be as effective as possible with the fewest side effects. This next phase could take us back to California in as little as 10 days or as late as early December. Whatever the timing may be, we’re comfortable with it.
Prayer Request:
Thank you for your prayers for spiritual strength and the armor of God. This season has become one of profound spiritual growth for me and my family. I ask that you continue to pray that I grow in godliness, deepen my love for scripture, and keep my mind on things of the Spirit—things that can’t be seen with our eyes, yet are powerful in sustaining us.
Scripture— Hebrews 4:12-16
“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart. Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account. Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”
October 24th, 2024
We have just completed our first week at the center in Irvine, California, and each day I am feeling healthier and more hopeful. We believe that healing has happened, is happening and a full cure is on the horizon. We are confident that we are receiving the best care possible here. The staff here is not only incredibly knowledgeable, but their personalized approach is even more impressive.
The center uses a four-pillar approach to cancer care. Comprehensive testing is allowing the team to develop and tailor treatments specifically to my needs, and this testing is also helping identify and address root causes. This step will be crucial as I focus on not just overcoming the current cancer but remaining cancer-free for life.
Another pillar of their approach is immune-boosting therapies. My test results have shown that my immune system needs serious attention, and these therapies will be essential to helping me fight disease and regain my strength for upcoming treatments as well as life going forward.
In addition, the center’s customized treatments are designed to directly attack the cancer while minimizing side effects. We feel incredibly fortunate to be receiving this advanced, multidisciplinary care, which is at the cutting edge of cancer treatment.
One of the things we appreciate most about their approach is they are very conservative about using stronger therapies with more severe side effects, such as chemotherapy. They are testing thoroughly to identify treatments that will be powerful with the fewest possible side effects. While we wait for those results—which will take about two to four weeks—we will return home until the next phase of our plan is ready.
In the meantime, I will continue with immune-boosting and cancer-targeting treatments from home. This will not only help reduce costs but also allow us to maintain a sense of normalcy in our daily lives. When we return to California, we expect to stay for a full 12-week regimen which will likely include chemotherapy. There is much to plan and coordinate, but we are incredibly blessed to have a strong support system at home and also in California that will make this process as smooth and affordable as possible.
All of this would not be possible without your generosity, kindness, and support. You have given us the chance to pursue healing with hope and determination. We can already see the day when this chapter will be behind us, and we will owe so much of that to friends and family around the world who have carried us through this journey. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. God bless you all.
Please pray this over us:
“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm. Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and, as shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace. In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one; and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end, keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints,”
Ephesians 6:11-18 ESV
October 17th, 2024
Hi all- we have some updates on Keenan’s healing journey, from Keenan himself:
I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support and prayers for my healing and for our young family. It brings me joy to share that I am confident your prayers and generosity are guiding me toward a path of complete healing and a return to a normal life.
On October 16th, we traveled to the Cancer Center in Irvine, CA, seeking healing and hope. After our first day, we feel incredibly blessed and assured that we can address the root cause of my condition and work toward completely removing the cancer. Dr. Gama, our lead physician, is not daunted by my case. She is confident that the series of tests they will conduct will reveal how this illness developed in my body. The center offers a variety of treatments designed to address the body as a whole—a holistic approach not typically available through traditional medical channels.
Most importantly, both Natalie and I are filled with optimism about the journey ahead toward a long and healthy life. We remain open to all possibilities, maintaining connections with several hospitals and clinics across the country that may play a vital role in our healing, for which we are truly grateful.
None of this would be possible without your incredible generosity and love. There are simply no words to express how thankful we are for your contributions and support.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Keenan
Prayer requests and scriptures we are meditating on:
Please pray to help my unbelief and be of one mind completely in The Spirit.
“When they came to the other disciples, they saw a large crowd around them and the teachers of the law arguing with them. As soon as all the people saw Jesus, they were overwhelmed with wonder and ran to greet him. “What are you arguing with them about?” he asked. A man in the crowd answered, “Teacher, I brought you my son, who is possessed by a spirit that has robbed him of speech. Whenever it seizes him, it throws him to the ground. He foams at the mouth, gnashes his teeth and becomes rigid. I asked your disciples to drive out the spirit, but they could not.” “You unbelieving generation,” Jesus replied, “how long shall I stay with you? How long shall I put up with you? Bring the boy to me.” So they brought him. When the spirit saw Jesus, it immediately threw the boy into a convulsion. He fell to the ground and rolled around, foaming at the mouth. Jesus asked the boy’s father, “How long has he been like this?” “From childhood,” he answered. “It has often thrown him into fire or water to kill him. But if you can do anything, take pity on us and help us.” “ ‘If you can’?” said Jesus. “Everything is possible for one who believes.” Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed, “I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!” When Jesus saw that a crowd was running to the scene, he rebuked the impure spirit. “You deaf and mute spirit,” he said, “I command you, come out of him and never enter him again.” The spirit shrieked, convulsed him violently and came out. The boy looked so much like a corpse that many said, “He’s dead.” But Jesus took him by the hand and lifted him to his feet, and he stood up.”
Mark 9:14-27 NIV
“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord. Such a person is double-minded and unstable in all they do.”
James 1:5-8 NIV
October 10th, 2024
Hi all-
This is Natalie, Keenan’s wife, here. I will be doing my best to provide weekly (at minimum) updates to keep you all in the loop on how Keenan’s healing journey is going !
As Keenan described on the main page, this has been quite the whirlwind and extremely unexpected.
Initial blood work at the end of August 2024 during a routine physical led to the discovery of elevated liver enzymes- which was concerning. After an initial ultrasound, over the course of a few weeks a CT scan was ordered, then an MRI- which indicated numerous liver tumors and severe liver inflammation. There are also two small tumors , the size of peas, on his lungs- which have not been confirmed as cancerous but may be assumed as cancerous given the proximity to the liver- the risk of a biopsy on the lungs isn’t worthwhile at this point. All the rest of his organs indicate no abnormalities. A liver biopsy was performed , which confirmed the presence of cancer in his liver. We met with an initial oncologist a week ago (October 3), that proposed our only option being chemotherapy, alongside immunotherapy, and classified Keenan’s situation as stage 4. Radiation isn’t an option at this point, due to the number of tumors and their size. Surgery is also not an option due to the need to be off of chemotherapy for 3 months prior to surgery- which we can’t realistically afford right now.
We feel deeply convicted that the Lord is all over this and we know He has a plan.
We are coordinating our care here in CO at UC Health with an integrative oncology cancer center in Irvine CA- the Cancer Center for Healing (check out their site if you feel inclined), where the medical director, Dr Connealy has advanced and cutting edge techniques in the treatment of cancer. She is the author of The Cancer Revolution. We are very optimistic they will have advanced techniques in treating, testing, and getting to the root cause; as well as treating and supporting the whole body throughout this process, which Keenan and I are very convicted will be key in his healing journey.
Through lots of prayer and seeking counsel and wisdom from friends, family, our church, neighbors, and community we have made the decision to go to the CA cancer center. We leave next Tuesday October 15 and will be at the center for two weeks. Chemotherapy at UC Health has yet to be scheduled since they want to do a colonoscopy and endoscopy before treatment to make sure there isn’t any colon or esophageal cancer present. The likelihood is low based off of blood work , but it still needs to be ruled out since that could then alter the course of treatment overall. We have the colonoscopy/endoscopy scheduled for October 30th. We are also pursuing getting a 2nd or 3rd opinion from other oncologists, as well, at UC Health.
Keenan is getting his port put in tomorrow (October 11) at UC health anschutz in Denver- which we feel confident about and are optimistic that will then allow us to begin some sort of treatment in CA in the meantime. Low dose chemotherapy alongside many other IV treatments and interventions are available at the center. We are eager to get out there and have our appointment and hear how they want to guide treatment. We will be at the center all day almost every day for those two weeks- will find out all the details once we are actually there !
I will keep you all updated as I can. Taking it step by step, day by day, week by week. We are SO tremendously grateful for each and every one of you taking the time to support us and read our story. Your prayers literally mean the world to us- keep them coming- specifically that the Lord would continue to guide us on our path and direct our next steps. Every day it ceases to amaze us how He works and we feel we are in for quite a journey. Pray for our strength and stamina. Also pray for Keenan and I to hold strong and not fall prey to the lies that come in waves (especially at 2 am) making us question ourselves and cause us to have doubt or confusion about our path. We are laser focused on healing Keenan- that is my full time devotion and job at the moment. Our kids are being well taken care of by family, which we are so blessed by! We love you all- talk soon.
xoxo
Natalie
