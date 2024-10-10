Campaign Image

SOLID ROCK CHURCH

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $355

Campaign created by Scott Troogstad

Campaign funds will be received by Scott Troogstad

SOLID ROCK CHURCH

When we deployed to Hot Springs N.C. to assist in rescue/recovery efforts, the first place we stopped in was Solid Rock Community Church. We had brought supplies down from Ashbury Church in Greenville, Tn & helped load in the unbelievable amount of supplies which were pouring in. They pointed us in the direction of Hot Spring Rafting Co. where we began our search & rescue efforts.

Like every single church we visited, they were pillars of the community, were supplies were being organized & distributed out to the community. A hot meal could be eaten & much needed fellowship could be found. As supplies continue to pour in, storage has become a major problem, as many of the donations wouldn’t even fit inside.

We are trying to raise donations to help Solid Rock build an outside storage until, so supplies could continue to be collected & redistributed. Please help them, continue to help their community.

God bless

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord walk beside you as you rebuild.

Matthew Kraus
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Scott Troogstad
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo