Hot Springs North Carolina is a tiny community along the Appalachian Trail. Spring Creek, which runs through the center of town, rose 20’ above its usual level, wiping out all the business in this quaint community .

We deployed into the area, to assist in Search & Rescue /Recovery, road clearing, general supply chain management, etc. Upon entering town, we reported to Hot Springs Rafting Company, where employees & volunteers were constantly cooking & feeding all the residents/relief workers.

We did our first S & R mission on the French Broad River, with the raft guides, Chad, Chris & Matt. The owner, Rodney McCall, made sure everyone had all the info/supplies we needed.

On Friday 9/27, as the French Broad rose 30’, moving at over 40MPH & destroying everything in its path, Chad & Chris deployed in rafts, rescuing people trapped in their houses, out windows, balconies & roofs.

The entire town relies on tourism, which will now be nonexistent. Hot Springs Rafting Company, is the cornerstone of this amazing community, which came together in a way I’ve never seen.

Please help in any way possible & SHARE