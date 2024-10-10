Supporting Tornado Clean Up

Many who know me well know it’s very hard for me to ask for any help so this is difficult for me, but alas here I am. Yesterday early evening a devastating tornado which was spun off of the incoming hurricane Milton, made a direct hit to my property. I have been painstakingly working on restoring our new home and the grounds since I managed to purchase it last year. Those who know me can appreciate I have doing most everything myself. My son and I are relatively new to Florida after leaving CA so we know very few people here to reach out to for help. We barely made it into our house when the TERRIFYING, pulling suctioning wind and swooshing sound alerted me to run. My son and I huddled in our shower and the most awful and loud sounds pounded our home and property for what felt like an eternity. About 20-30 100+ year old protected trees were just shredded and ripped from the ground like toothpicks and hurled at our little house. So much damage and destruction, it looks like a war zone. I know times are very tough for us all right now and I don’t want anyone to consider donating they are personally struggling. My son and I would be so grateful for anything you would consider donating to begin this massive clean up which will take months. I am devastated and so overwhelmed, but by the grace of God we are blessed to be alive and not injured . Thank you so much for considering 🙏🏼💔