Supporting Tornado Clean Up

Raised:
USD $2,800
Campaign funds will be received by Aly Daly
Many who know me well know it’s very hard for me to ask for any help so this is difficult for me, but alas here I am. Yesterday early evening a devastating tornado which was spun off of the incoming hurricane Milton, made a direct hit to my property. I have been painstakingly working on restoring our new home and the grounds since I managed to purchase it last year. Those who know me can appreciate I have doing most everything myself. My son and I are relatively new to Florida after leaving CA so we know very few people here to reach out to for help. We barely made it into our house when the TERRIFYING, pulling suctioning wind and swooshing sound alerted me to run. My son and I huddled in our shower and the most awful and loud sounds pounded our home and property for what felt like an eternity. About 20-30 100+ year old protected trees were just shredded and ripped from the ground like toothpicks and hurled at our little house. So much damage and destruction, it looks like a war zone. I know times are very tough for us all right now and I don’t want anyone to consider donating they are personally struggling. My son and I would be so grateful for anything you would consider donating to begin this massive clean up which will take months. I am devastated and so overwhelmed, but by the grace of God we are blessed to be alive and not injured . Thank you so much for considering 🙏🏼💔
Sending love, prayers and healing at this difficult time.
Praying for you! Hang in there. xoxox
Praying for you to get through this!! xox
Thinking and praying for you Aly.
Aly, sending love and prayers xx, Toni
Love, RM, DM & AM
We love you
So sorry this happened to you love you
Love ya girl, let me know if you need anything
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.