North Carolina Hurricane Relief

Hey Everybody! We have put together a motivated team to reach into the harder to reach hurricane decimated places in North Carolina.

We decided not to wait for funding, but to head out right away since the need was urgent, just trying to be obedient and trust God to provide. We have received so much support and encouragement it has really been very humbling! The people out here are SO thankful!!

We brought a skid steer, dump trailer, 2 ATV’s, 3 trucks and trailers full of generators, water, tools, bibles and provisions etc… We are in contact with local teams who are currently networking with locals, the National Guard and Non-profit relief organizations. Our goal is to assist them in the hard to reach areas and support local churches spreading the love of Jesus.

We had 5 men volunteer and left San Diego Monday the 14th. We arrived in NC on the 17th. Our current plan is to return Nov 7th with a plan to continue assisting in rebuilding efforts in the future.

We have invested several thousands of dollars in supplies, generators, and food etc… your gifts will go directly towards us getting equipped, getting out there, getting people the provisions they need, the gospel, helping them get prepared for the imminent winter and continued support for rebuilding their homes and lives.

Please pray for the people here and for us to be effective ambassadors of Christ!

Nate Smith 850-501-4536

Follow on X @NateSmithSD

James 2:15 If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food,16 and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,” and yet you do not give them what is necessary for their body, what use is that?

1 Cor 15:58 ¶ Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.