North Carolina Hurricane Relief

Raised:
USD $12,590
Campaign funds will be received by Nathan Smith
Hey Everybody! We have put together a motivated team to reach into the harder to reach hurricane decimated places in North Carolina.
We decided not to wait for funding, but to head out right away since the need was urgent, just trying to be obedient and trust God to provide. We have received so much support and encouragement it has really been very humbling! The people out here are SO thankful!!
We brought a skid steer, dump trailer, 2 ATV’s, 3 trucks and trailers full of generators, water, tools, bibles and provisions etc… We are in contact with local teams who are currently networking with locals, the National Guard and Non-profit relief organizations. Our goal is to assist them in the hard to reach areas and support local churches spreading the love of Jesus.
We had 5 men volunteer and left San Diego Monday the 14th. We arrived in NC on the 17th. Our current plan is to return Nov 7th with a plan to continue assisting in rebuilding efforts in the future.
We have invested several thousands of dollars in supplies, generators, and food etc… your gifts will go directly towards us getting equipped, getting out there, getting people the provisions they need, the gospel, helping them get prepared for the imminent winter and continued support for rebuilding their homes and lives.
Please pray for the people here and for us to be effective ambassadors of Christ!
Nate Smith 850-501-4536
Follow on X @NateSmithSD
James 2:15 If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food,16 and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,” and yet you do not give them what is necessary for their body, what use is that?
1 Cor 15:58 ¶ Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.
Glad to see you guys are being such a blessing to those in need.
Thank you guys for being a great example of Christ’s hands and feet!! May God bless you richly and keep you all safe as you work! Love your brother in Christ!
Blessings and prayers from New Hampshire. What cannot God do?
Praying for your team Nate- thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus!
Prayers for you, Nate and friends, as you help those in need!
Prayers of thanks for you and your crew for the blessing you are to people in need. Prayers also for your strength, health and safety as you support and lift up the hurricane victims in God's name.
Praying for everyone…. Please stay strong. We all feel for you and know that God does too!!
November 16th, 2024
We’re back home! Thankful for God’s protection and provision for this whole trip!
Some of the things we accomplished in the 3 weeks we were gone.
Connected with an army veteran on the ground who found us a place to operate from as a base camp owned by a local near Green Mountain, NC. Huge shout out to Christpher H! (Search for RODA on FB).
We stopped in Fredricksberg, TX at our good friends Gary and Rachel G’s, they have a non profit called Live Love, they supplied a Bobcat, dump trailer, enclosed trailer, atv, tires, supplies, generators, manpower, fuel, chain saws, repairs to trailer and so much more! They really were the main driving force in getting us the equipment necessary to have mission success. Thank you guys so much!!!!
Connected with a local fire department and were able to complete around 5 jobs that they referred us to.
Connected with 2 local churches and helped out several of their members. They also supplied food, water, family dinners, hot showers and many other comforts that we were very thankful for!
Connected with 3 veteran run organizations and proved support to around 20 people through their networks.
Were able to connect personally with several locals who needed help by stopping and asking and having them solicit us while we were working. Also had several of them bless us with supplies and encouragement while we were working.
Around 90 hrs on the road to and from NC and replaced 10 truck and trailer tires!
We made it a point to pray with everyone we helped and share the love of Jesus and the Gospel at every opportunity.
Often at a loss at how to comfort those who have lost everything we were continually humbled and reminded of how fragile life is and how dependent we are on Christ for everything. It was an honor to be a drop in the bucket of love that is being poured out on the people in North Carolina by the people of God. Thank you so much for all of you who supported us!!!!!
We look forward to another potential trip to assist in rebuilding efforts. Stay tuned…
November 1st, 2024
Still here and getting lots of work! Just a snapshot of what we are doing… today we went way back into the hills to a young couples place that was right next to the river. We leveled piles of mud and debris, graded their yard, made a duck pond to replace the one that got filled with mud, dug down and unplugged some culverts, hauled in rock for their driveway, made a French drain near the house and built a retaining wall to prevent their barn from washing out. Twice today while running the skid steer I looked up to see the young lady crying while watching us work, they was so thankful that we were there! We got to pray with them and then headed back to camp. It was a long day but we were able to save them months of work by hand🤠
God is good!!!
October 23rd, 2024
We’re in the thick of it with no end in sight! Many thousands of people that are in need of help and a very short amount of time until winter hits.
Your continued support is crucial to the work going on. It costs about $200 a day in fuel, food, maintenance, and supplies to keep us going.
Thank you all for your generosity, prayers and encouragement!!
October 20th, 2024
We made it and have been getting a lot done! To streamline everything we have been posting updates on X (Twitter)
Your support has been such a blessing to many people so far!
Showing people God’s love in tangible ways really builds a huge opportunity to speak the Gospel truth and love of Jesus. Please keep praying that we can represent Christ well!
October 16th, 2024
22hrs on the road… made it to TX, getting equipment today after some rest. On the road again with an ETA of tomorrow evening.
October 15th, 2024
Hit the road late last night after a lot of prep. Thank you Frank and Zane for assisting on rewiring the trailer!
You guys were an answer to prayer!!
October 11th, 2024
Getting prepped!! Thanks for helping to a winch on the 4 wheeler Corbin!
October 10th, 2024
Currently compiling gear and equipment, getting vehicles road worthy. We’ll be hitting the road early next week and rendezvous in Texas with more manpower and equipment.
We have several boots on ground connections and are prayerfully deciding where we will have the greatest impact.
Call me if you feel led to help and especially if you have experience running heavy equipment🤠
