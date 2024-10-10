Hurricane Milton Relief Trip

Hey! My name is Abigail. I am going with a small group to help the after effects of Hurricane Milton. I am going to be part of the search and rescue team, passing out food/water, medical assistance, giving clean clothes and anything that is needed. I plan on donating Bibles to spread the good news of God’s Word. I have training in search and rescue, medical, hazmat, etc. I am a believer who is trying to make a meaningful impact to those who need it most. Please consider donating to help those in Florida, I can’t do this without your support. I hope you have an amazing day and God bless you!