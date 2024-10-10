Campaign Image

Hurricane Milton Relief Trip

Hey! My name is Abigail. I am going with a small group to help the after effects of Hurricane Milton. I am going to be part of the search and rescue team, passing out food/water, medical assistance, giving clean clothes and anything that is needed. I plan on donating Bibles to spread the good news of God’s Word. I have training in search and rescue, medical, hazmat, etc. I am a believer who is trying to make a meaningful impact to those who need it most. Please consider donating to help those in Florida, I can’t do this without your support. I hope you have an amazing day and God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We appreciate you sacrificing your time, Abby, to go and serve the people so impacted by the hurricane. Know that we’ll be praying for you and your team as you serve and bring hope to others!

David Lightner
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Maryam Mohammadkhani
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Michelle A
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Dianne Ely and Dba Noevir
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeanette Freant
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

A friend Loveth at all times, and a brother is born of adversity Proverbs 17:17. Safe travels to you all.

Coby Cullins
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

