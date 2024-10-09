Campaign Image

Normalizing Breastfeeding

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Jimi Francis

Campaign funds will be received by TX Foundation for MILK

Normalizing Breastfeeding

Dear Supporters,

We’re launching a fundraising campaign to normalize breastfeeding and empower mothers to nurse confidently, anytime, anywhere, without fear or stigma. Your donation will help us spread awareness, support breastfeeding families, and combat misinformation.

Together, we can create a world where breastfeeding is celebrated and supported. Every contribution makes a difference. Join us today!

Thank you for your support!


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Normalizing Breastfeeding and Lactating Consulting!

Ornella Torres
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thankful for you and everything you stand for Dr. Francis, thank you for helping families and their breastfeeding journey!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

This is very important. It is neglected in many parts of the United States.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo