Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by TX Foundation for MILK
Dear Supporters,
We’re launching a fundraising campaign to normalize breastfeeding and empower mothers to nurse confidently, anytime, anywhere, without fear or stigma. Your donation will help us spread awareness, support breastfeeding families, and combat misinformation.
Together, we can create a world where breastfeeding is celebrated and supported. Every contribution makes a difference. Join us today!
Thank you for your support!
Normalizing Breastfeeding and Lactating Consulting!
Thankful for you and everything you stand for Dr. Francis, thank you for helping families and their breastfeeding journey!
This is very important. It is neglected in many parts of the United States.
