Urgent Medical Fundraiser for Julie Stamper

Goal:
USD $48,000
Raised:
USD $1,965
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Stamper
Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers, our hearts are heavy as we reach out to you on behalf of Julie Stamper, a cherished member of our family who has faced an unimaginable ordeal. Julie was involved in a life-threatening motor vehicle accident, which required her to be extracted from the wreckage and airlifted to a medical facility for emergency treatment.
As Julie begins her journey to recovery, it has become painfully clear that the road ahead will be long and difficult with significant challenges in many areas. The costs of her medical care, ongoing rehabilitation, necessary modifications to her living environment, and transportation needs are overwhelming, We are concerned that the family may not be able to bear this burden alone. In this time of great need, we are turning to the kindness and generosity of those who have been touched by Julie's life. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a profound difference in her life, helping to alleviate the financial strain and ensure that she receives the best possible care and support. Your donation will not only help cover the costs of her medical expenses and long-term care but also enable us to make the necessary modifications to her living environment and provide her with the transportation she needs to access ongoing treatment.
We understand that these are challenging times for many, but we firmly believe in the power of prayer and the compassion and the strength of our community when we come together to support one of our own. Please, consider donating to Julie's cause and sharing her story with your loved ones and friends. Together, we can help Julie navigate this difficult chapter and give her the hope, love, and support she needs to rebuild her life. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. Your support will make a world of difference for Julie and her loved ones during this trying time.
She is continuing to stay strong in her faith and is trusting God for her healing. Above all else please PRAY! Psalms 91
Prayers and best wishes.
Prayers going for full and total recovery, no side effects,.
I am praying for all the medical staff that come into contact with Julie; that their minds, hands, and hearts are guided by the Holy Spirit. I pray that she makes a miraculous recovery for the glory of the Kingdom of God and his awe-inspiring Love. I pray that you are supported on this journey to recovery; that you have all the help that you need.
May the Lord Bless You and Strengthen! Praying for 100% recovery!
Praying for your complete healing, Julie.
We love you Aunt Julie We are lifting you up in prayer May god completely restore you ! God Bless xoxoxoox
My prayers for dear Julie and her awesome family. She's going to need their strength as she recovers. I'll pray the Lord holds you up with his mighty hands. And I pray that He fills your buckets with overflowing with funds, strength, love, prayers, and all the help you all should need at this time of trial. Love you all, Vicki
October 24th, 2024
Good morning to all I just want to provide an update to Julie's ongoing medical situation. It's been almost 3 weeks since the accident. Yesterday we went to the orthopedic specialist where they were able to x-ray her hand that has the three rods in it. It looks like it is not healing the way it should. We will find out for sure today, but they are indicating that she will have to go back in the surgery on Monday the 28th.
This is a setback from an earthy view point and it would be easy to get discouraged. Therefore, we earnestly cover your prayers and step fastness in these trying times. Julia's still telling everybody how God miraculously kept her here and she's using this to faithfully proclaim Jesus. Thank you for everyone that is praying and supporting us . May God's grace and mercies be upon you. 1 Corinthians 1:9 God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.
October 18th, 2024
I want to share an update about Julie's recovery journey. She has recently been transferred to a rehabilitation facility where a team of professionals is working with her to help her regain her strength, stamina, and independence. Their goal is to empower Julie to perform her daily activities on her own, significantly improving her quality of life.
Throughout this challenging time, Julie's faith in her Saviour remains unshakable. She is not only drawing strength from her faith but also using this opportunity to share the love of Jesus with everyone she encounters. Your prayers and support have been instrumental in her progress thus far, and she is incredibly grateful for each and every one of you. Your support is not just a gesture but a crucial part of Julie's journey to recovery.
As Julie continues her rehabilitation journey, she faces significant financial challenges. The cost of her treatment, therapy, and ongoing care is substantial. Please consider donating to support Julie's recovery. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in her life and help her overcome the obstacles ahead. Please continue to keep Julie in your prayers. If you feel led to support her financially, your donation will be a blessing to her and her family during this difficult time.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Together, we can have a blessed impact on Julie's life, helping her regain her independence while spreading the message of hope and faith.
October 11th, 2024
I just want to take a moment and let everyone know how Julie is doing. First off, thank you so much for all of your prayers. They have meant more to us than anything else. Julie wanted me to express a personal statement of gratitude for all those who have taken the time to pray and give. She has finished all of her surgeries, and we are now looking at the next step, which will be going into a rehab rehabilitation facility.
We know that the road ahead may be difficult, but we know who walks with us, and so Julie turns to Jesus daily for the strength she needs, knowing that God has a plan for her. Thank you again, everyone, for your continued support.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.