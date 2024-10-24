Urgent Medical Fundraiser for Julie Stamper

Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers, our hearts are heavy as we reach out to you on behalf of Julie Stamper, a cherished member of our family who has faced an unimaginable ordeal. Julie was involved in a life-threatening motor vehicle accident, which required her to be extracted from the wreckage and airlifted to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

As Julie begins her journey to recovery, it has become painfully clear that the road ahead will be long and difficult with significant challenges in many areas. The costs of her medical care, ongoing rehabilitation, necessary modifications to her living environment, and transportation needs are overwhelming, We are concerned that the family may not be able to bear this burden alone. In this time of great need, we are turning to the kindness and generosity of those who have been touched by Julie's life. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a profound difference in her life, helping to alleviate the financial strain and ensure that she receives the best possible care and support. Your donation will not only help cover the costs of her medical expenses and long-term care but also enable us to make the necessary modifications to her living environment and provide her with the transportation she needs to access ongoing treatment.

We understand that these are challenging times for many, but we firmly believe in the power of prayer and the compassion and the strength of our community when we come together to support one of our own. Please, consider donating to Julie's cause and sharing her story with your loved ones and friends. Together, we can help Julie navigate this difficult chapter and give her the hope, love, and support she needs to rebuild her life. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. Your support will make a world of difference for Julie and her loved ones during this trying time.

She is continuing to stay strong in her faith and is trusting God for her healing. Above all else please PRAY! Psalms 91