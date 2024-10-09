Blankets for NC victims

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Charity White
Last Sunday I made 21 blankets out of some fleece I had. I sent them with a group from a nearby church, (these people are ones I know very well) and they dropped them off this morning and they were so happy and they are asking for more.
These blankets are so easy to make. I just cut the material and finish off the edge with my serger and it makes a nice edge.
Right now Hobby lobby has their material on sell 40% off. They do this every other week.So I am looking for people that are willing to help by donating to help these people. I also will be making baby blankets out of flannel.
Thank you for your support.
Charity White
