Blankets for NC victims

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Charity White

Campaign funds will be received by Charity White

Last Sunday I made 21 blankets out of some fleece I had. I sent them with a group from a nearby church, (these people are ones I know very well) and they dropped them off this morning and they were so happy and they are asking for more. 

These blankets are so easy to make. I just cut the material and finish off the edge with my serger and it makes a nice edge. 

Right now Hobby lobby has their material on sell 40% off. They do this every other week.So I am looking for people that are willing to help by donating to help these people. I also will be making baby blankets out of flannel. 


Thank you for your support. 

Charity White

