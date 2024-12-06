The Joy of the Lord is Christy Holders strength

Goal:
For years Christy has battled severe illness, yet most who meet her wouldn’t know it. The Joy of the Lord is her strength and it shows. Christy’s love for Jesus shines through the pain. Her ailments begin with what would be rough all on its own. She has Sarcoidosis but not only did we find it in her lungs but throughout her body causing complexity of care, but her love for Jesus didn’t wane. Long road trips for medical care at facilities who specialized in this complex disease. Neuro-Sarcoidosis would be the landing pad for medical professionals who understood what was going on, but many did not, but her Joy remained.
Since 2018 on top of nervous system complications, breathing, seizures, balance and gait issues, and more, abdominal problems began to surface. Beginning with acute gangrenous appendicitis and an emergency appendectomy as she was planning to board a plane for home. No warning sign, no pain, just sudden onset. Her Joy remained.
Out of state she recovered. She came home, but started having problems digesting food. Everything looked fine to most doctors, but turned out her celiac artery was over 70% occluded, her gut wasn’t getting blood flow. A major surgery opening her from bellybutton to sternum to correct the blocked artery. She’d already had a full hysterectomy & oophorectomy due to endometriosis that she’d battled with since young. The scar tissue in her abdomen was starting to be a hindrance for surgeons trying to help. Nonetheless, things did not change and her Joy remained.
Difficulty swallowing, allergic reactivity to item after item and medicine meant to help was plaguing her. Acid reflux causing a condition called Barrett’s Esophagus began to develop and action had to be taken to prevent it from becoming cancerous. So she had a procedure called a Nissen Fundoplication to wrap the top end of her stomach around the esophagus to stop acid from burning the tissue and advancing the problem. 2 times this has had to be fixed. Yet her Joy remained.
This is the short version which brings us to now. Her physician recommended a gastric bypass because the tissue in her body couldn’t hold up to constant pressure because she also developed a nearly paralytic bowel. So the surgery was done, difficult, it took the surgeon an hour just to get past scar tissue. 10 days post surgery a hole in her stomach opened leaking causing an abscess but it didn’t burst it kept her from going septic, unusual, but not unheard of but God’s hand was on her. Her Joy remained.
As I’m writing this Christy is being transferred from the hospital in our home town to one 5 hours away, where she can be close to her surgeon and her recovery can be managed. A drain in her side to relieve leaky fluid, a stent from her esophagus to intestine, and a PICC line in her arm for an extremely strong antibiotic and where she’ll get nutrition supplement because she hasn’t been able to eat or drink food for some time and is having a hard time drinking any water. She did this transfer once already, a life flight cause the abscess could rupture at any time and it needed repair. The repair was not able to be done, it wasn’t safe, so temporary measures were taken to aid healing, it wasn’t working. So this time she will remain hospitalized and possibly transferred to a skilled care facility until healed. Could be weeks. But even as this all transpires her Joy remains. Jesus our Savior, God in Heaven, who we trust implicitly and without reservation to see her, us, through this.
Our finances are on life support themselves as medical care has taken what little we have. You see, we’re both on disability, she cared for me during the toughest parts of my health struggles and even though I still deal with them, God has provided a way for me to be a loving, compassionate husband in the midst of these struggles. We won’t always have these deteriorating, husks but we’ll be given new bodies when it’s time to meet Jesus. But for now we remain joyful because he saved us.
We humbly ask for your prayers and If you can help lighten the burden financially we consider it as though it came from God. You should know that, because we have every intention of giving all glory and honor to Him throughout this ordeal, regardless of how long it takes or the twists and turns ahead.
May God bless you all and thank you.
“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.”
James 1:2-4 KJV
Merry Christmas
Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a much better New Year than 2024!! Praying Christy will be able to begin to eat again and regain her strength and that the repairs made by her drs will heal perfectly and hold!! Even though our earthly vessels are decaying, each day brings us one day closer to being with the Lord and gaining those new bodies we've been promised!! Our hope and our peace is Jeus!
"Thank you so very much! Merry Christmas! Much love." By Jeremy Holder
Sis Chris & Jeremy, you shine the light of Jesus in all things, no matter the physical difficulties you've endured. I admire your love for God and dependence on Him in all circumstances. I'll keep praying during a slow recovery for Sis Chris and surgery for Jeremy. Love in Christ, BarbO. 💜🤗🙇🏻♀️🙏🏻✝️📖🕊️ (Jer. 17:14, 1 Peter. 2:24, Psalm 147:3, Isaiah 41:10, 53:5)
"Thank you so very much! God bless you.🙏😊" By Jeremy Holder
Praying for you both! Hope that God will multiply the gifts given here and that you'll be able to have the surgery you so desperately need.
"Thank you so very much! God is so so good!😊 🙏" By Jeremy Holder
May the lord watch you and keep you forever
"Thank you! God Bless🙏" By Jeremy Holder
May God bless you both. Saw this via Steve Deace.
"Thank you! God is so good!🙏" By Jeremy Holder
God bless you my sister
"Thank you! 🙏 God is so good!" By Jeremy Holder
Christy and Jeremy, I admire your honesty and courage as you stand on your faith trusting the Lord to provide healing and the financial support for your medical bills. May God bless you beyond what you asked or imagined.
"Thank you so very much. We are blessed beyond measure at the way God is using this situation." By Jeremy Holder
Christy and Jeremy,, your faith has been such an inspiration! Prayers for you both, along with your family abd medical team. Hugs!
"Thank you so much for your prayers and giving. The Lord has truly blessed us through you. " By Jeremy Holder
You are all in our thoughts and prayers. You have mot certainly been handed a rough hand in life. Most people I know would have given up by now. You all remain faithful and fighting for your life! Satan is only here to steal, kill, and destroy. Christ came to conquer the world. We stand united with you in this fight against the evil forces that are behind your illnesses. With love, Kristy & Scott
"Thank you so very much! God’s blessings flowing through people like you is so touching. " By Jeremy Holder
Praying for Christy!
"Amen and thank you!!!" By Jeremy Holder
December 6th, 2024
A quick update for you all. It’s been quite the adjustment here with new routines for just about everything but healing is happening and we are so grateful for that. Christy has a home health team which is very responsive and we see someone almost daily for her in some capacity. We are keeping a close eye on her blood pressure and nutrition still but things are getting better. Thank you all for your prayers and support. God bless you and Merry Christmas!
October 30th, 2024
A quick update. Christy was able to come home Monday 10/28. She’s been struggling with her blood pressure. Her doctor and home health nurse have agreed she needs assistance maintaining fluids. She will be getting a new PICC line put in and need to have regular fluids administered. Hopefully this will allow her to continue with Physical therapy and allow her to be successful at home during the recovery process. Thank you for the continued prayers and support.
October 25th, 2024
Praise the Lord!!! Christy is off the IV Nutrition. She’s been able to eat small amounts and is regaining her strength slowly. She will be coming home on Monday and will have home health for her remaining rehabilitation exercises. Thank you all for your continued prayers and support.
October 22nd, 2024
Hi everyone,
Christy met with her doctor today and he wants her caloric intake between 700-1000 per day before he will take her off the iv nutrition. Then she will have to be able to manage at that level before going home. So we’re still a little bit away before she can go home. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. We are so very thankful for what God has provided.
October 18th, 2024
A quick update note. Christy had her stent removed couple days ago. Things seem to be healing ok. Eating is still challenging. Last night her drain was removed since there was no extra fluid accumulating. Also good news. Today she was transferred over to rehabilitation care wing to help her get back on her feet and also work on her diet. She is still on iv nutrition which requires monitoring. She will still be in the hospital for a bit longer.
Thank you for your continued support and prayers. God is good. 😊🙏
October 16th, 2024
October 15th, 2024
Thank you all for allowing God to work through you. Your prayers and gifts mean so much!
Currently, Christy is still awaiting surgery to remove the stent placed in her stomach, which bypasses the portion that weakened and started leaking, the Doctor has been doing his best to put safety first. This surgery was going to be yesterday but they decided to delay, provided her vitals remain stable we will likely see the procedure done today. There had been some difficulty keeping her blood pressure up, yesterday it seemed to be stable and strong.
After removing the stent the doctor will observe her to make sure the area has healed and that the leak has not reopened. When he has confidence in that he will remove her drain. By leaving the drain in he will be able to more easily assess if there is fluid leaking and how much. Right now the nourishment she gets is through IV. She is still having a hard time with just liquids. She’s very weak and there will be a rehabilitation process after internal organs have healed.
Please continue to pray for peace, strength and comfort for Christy during this long ordeal.
Again we are so blessed by the outpouring of love from everyone and can’t even express how much your support has meant to us.
God Bless.
Jeremy
