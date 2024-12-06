The Joy of the Lord is Christy Holders strength

For years Christy has battled severe illness, yet most who meet her wouldn’t know it. The Joy of the Lord is her strength and it shows. Christy’s love for Jesus shines through the pain. Her ailments begin with what would be rough all on its own. She has Sarcoidosis but not only did we find it in her lungs but throughout her body causing complexity of care, but her love for Jesus didn’t wane. Long road trips for medical care at facilities who specialized in this complex disease. Neuro-Sarcoidosis would be the landing pad for medical professionals who understood what was going on, but many did not, but her Joy remained.

Since 2018 on top of nervous system complications, breathing, seizures, balance and gait issues, and more, abdominal problems began to surface. Beginning with acute gangrenous appendicitis and an emergency appendectomy as she was planning to board a plane for home. No warning sign, no pain, just sudden onset. Her Joy remained.

Out of state she recovered. She came home, but started having problems digesting food. Everything looked fine to most doctors, but turned out her celiac artery was over 70% occluded, her gut wasn’t getting blood flow. A major surgery opening her from bellybutton to sternum to correct the blocked artery. She’d already had a full hysterectomy & oophorectomy due to endometriosis that she’d battled with since young. The scar tissue in her abdomen was starting to be a hindrance for surgeons trying to help. Nonetheless, things did not change and her Joy remained.

Difficulty swallowing, allergic reactivity to item after item and medicine meant to help was plaguing her. Acid reflux causing a condition called Barrett’s Esophagus began to develop and action had to be taken to prevent it from becoming cancerous. So she had a procedure called a Nissen Fundoplication to wrap the top end of her stomach around the esophagus to stop acid from burning the tissue and advancing the problem. 2 times this has had to be fixed. Yet her Joy remained.

This is the short version which brings us to now. Her physician recommended a gastric bypass because the tissue in her body couldn’t hold up to constant pressure because she also developed a nearly paralytic bowel. So the surgery was done, difficult, it took the surgeon an hour just to get past scar tissue. 10 days post surgery a hole in her stomach opened leaking causing an abscess but it didn’t burst it kept her from going septic, unusual, but not unheard of but God’s hand was on her. Her Joy remained.

As I’m writing this Christy is being transferred from the hospital in our home town to one 5 hours away, where she can be close to her surgeon and her recovery can be managed. A drain in her side to relieve leaky fluid, a stent from her esophagus to intestine, and a PICC line in her arm for an extremely strong antibiotic and where she’ll get nutrition supplement because she hasn’t been able to eat or drink food for some time and is having a hard time drinking any water. She did this transfer once already, a life flight cause the abscess could rupture at any time and it needed repair. The repair was not able to be done, it wasn’t safe, so temporary measures were taken to aid healing, it wasn’t working. So this time she will remain hospitalized and possibly transferred to a skilled care facility until healed. Could be weeks. But even as this all transpires her Joy remains. Jesus our Savior, God in Heaven, who we trust implicitly and without reservation to see her, us, through this.

Our finances are on life support themselves as medical care has taken what little we have. You see, we’re both on disability, she cared for me during the toughest parts of my health struggles and even though I still deal with them, God has provided a way for me to be a loving, compassionate husband in the midst of these struggles. We won’t always have these deteriorating, husks but we’ll be given new bodies when it’s time to meet Jesus. But for now we remain joyful because he saved us.

We humbly ask for your prayers and If you can help lighten the burden financially we consider it as though it came from God. You should know that, because we have every intention of giving all glory and honor to Him throughout this ordeal, regardless of how long it takes or the twists and turns ahead.

May God bless you all and thank you.

“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.”

‭‭James‬ ‭1‬:‭2‬-‭4‬ ‭KJV‬‬



