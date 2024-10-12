Supporting The Haws Family

Raised:
USD $1,250
Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Haws
Our dear friends, the Haws family, need our help! Marc has been diagnosed with Mylodysplastic Syndrome or MDS, a rare blood cancer. They have helped so many and are such an important part of our community. The 3rd of July Community events, The Faith in Blue Event, school board, booster club, Kiwanis, and Friends of the Library, just to name a few, wouldn't be the same without them!
Through miracles, Marc has been accepted to receive a lifesaving bone marrow transplant in Seattle. Without it, his time left would be limited.
They will temporarily relocate to Seattle for several months which, I'm sure is expensive, and they won't be working during much of treatment and recovery (although Danielle is still TRYING to work).
Our collective support could help defray medical-grade housing, food, etc. while away from home. Any amount helps. Thank you so much, in advance, for your donations, for prayers and kind words. They have given so much to New Plymouth, let's give back! ❤️
Sending prayers and love!
Marc and Danielle, you two are WONDERFUL people! I am so sorry to see you going through this. Wish it could be more. I'm here for you !
We love you, Marc and Danielle, and are so appreciative of all you do for the community. You are true followers of Jesus Christ. We wish you peace, strength and hope! ❤️❤️
John 8:12 He who follows me will not walk in darkness, stay strong, you got this!!
You are in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if you need anything.
We love you and pray for you!!
Such genuine kind people. Prayers and love to you.
We love you both so much❣️ We wish we could do so much more❣️ We are praying that Marc will get better and you can spend a long time taking care of each other. We are here to support you in any way❣️ 💕❤️ Love Steve & Holly and family
Sending love and prayers to the Haws family. They are remarkable people who have given so much to others.
May God bless you greatly you wonderful people!
We are blessed by the Haws family in our lives! They are generous in their service to our community. We love them and are praying for Mark’s recovery with deep devotion and gratitude for their friendship.
