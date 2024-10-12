Supporting The Haws Family

Our dear friends, the Haws family, need our help! Marc has been diagnosed with Mylodysplastic Syndrome or MDS, a rare blood cancer. They have helped so many and are such an important part of our community. The 3rd of July Community events, The Faith in Blue Event, school board, booster club, Kiwanis, and Friends of the Library, just to name a few, wouldn't be the same without them!



Through miracles, Marc has been accepted to receive a lifesaving bone marrow transplant in Seattle. Without it, his time left would be limited.

They will temporarily relocate to Seattle for several months which, I'm sure is expensive, and they won't be working during much of treatment and recovery (although Danielle is still TRYING to work).

Our collective support could help defray medical-grade housing, food, etc. while away from home. Any amount helps. Thank you so much, in advance, for your donations, for prayers and kind words. They have given so much to New Plymouth, let's give back! ❤️