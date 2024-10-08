Campaign Image

Heels to Holster movie production fund

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $3,370

Campaign created by Shirley Watral

Campaign funds will be received by JC Films Studio Inc

Heels to Holster movie production fund

I was a victim of domestic violence. Today I am a survivor. I found the courage to let others help me escape a horrifying and dangerous relationship and realized waiting for someone to protect me was the wrong approach.

My story, Heels to Holster, is not unique. Every 15 seconds, in America, a woman is physically abused. We must bring national attention to this increasing problem, and I need your help.

Actor Dean Cain and JC Films Studios have agreed to make my story into an inspiring new feature movie, aimed at helping abused women find their inner warrior. I am looking to raise additional funds to help with the production. Are you ready to be a superhero for abused women?



Recent Donations
Show:
Yasmine Awad
8 hours ago

Steve Shives
1 day ago

Praying for God's blessings and favor over this project.

Diana Fossett
14 days ago

To all those that inspire courage. This is what brave looks like.

Jessica Hutton
30 days ago

Pat H
1 month ago

I met Shirley at SNQ a few years ago. She is a brave woman.

Garry Busch
1 month ago

Congrats

Patty Singer
1 month ago

Make it happen Shirley!

Cheryl
1 month ago

❤️

Samijo
1 month ago

Lucille Bloom
1 month ago

Natalie Z
2 months ago

You are truly an inspiration. Keep smashing goals and inspiring everyone around you! With infectious pride, Natalie

Kelly P
2 months ago

Sheila McKinney
2 months ago

You are a Warrior, Shirley. Thank you for being so courageous in sharing your story. It needs to be told and heard. Love you!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your donation and kind words. 💕💕" By Shirley Watral

Virginia Dantonio
2 months ago

Congrats on this wonderful venture!. A story that every woman needs to see!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Virginia, Thank you for your support and those kind words. 💕💕💕" By Shirley Watral

A Girl and A Gun
2 months ago

Proud of you! Yours is an important story that needs to be told.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Robyn, Thank you for your encouraging words and support. Hugs 😄" By Shirley Watral

Gina Roberts
2 months ago

Awesome, make it happen!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Gina, Thank you for your support ❤️" By Shirley Watral

Cheryl Todd
2 months ago

Praying for the success of this project!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your support and prayers " By Shirley Watral

Barbara Rumpel
2 months ago

You got this,

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your donation and encouragement! 💕" By Shirley Watral

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

You got this!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo