Heels to Holster movie production fund

I was a victim of domestic violence. Today I am a survivor. I found the courage to let others help me escape a horrifying and dangerous relationship and realized waiting for someone to protect me was the wrong approach.



My story, Heels to Holster, is not unique. Every 15 seconds, in America, a woman is physically abused. We must bring national attention to this increasing problem, and I need your help.

Actor Dean Cain and JC Films Studios have agreed to make my story into an inspiring new feature movie, aimed at helping abused women find their inner warrior. I am looking to raise additional funds to help with the production. Are you ready to be a superhero for abused women?







