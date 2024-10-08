Heels to Holster movie production fund

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $3,370
Campaign funds will be received by JC Films Studio Inc
I was a victim of domestic violence. Today I am a survivor. I found the courage to let others help me escape a horrifying and dangerous relationship and realized waiting for someone to protect me was the wrong approach.
My story, Heels to Holster, is not unique. Every 15 seconds, in America, a woman is physically abused. We must bring national attention to this increasing problem, and I need your help.
Actor Dean Cain and JC Films Studios have agreed to make my story into an inspiring new feature movie, aimed at helping abused women find their inner warrior. I am looking to raise additional funds to help with the production. Are you ready to be a superhero for abused women?
Praying for God's blessings and favor over this project.
To all those that inspire courage. This is what brave looks like.
I met Shirley at SNQ a few years ago. She is a brave woman.
Congrats
Make it happen Shirley!
❤️
You are truly an inspiration. Keep smashing goals and inspiring everyone around you! With infectious pride, Natalie
You are a Warrior, Shirley. Thank you for being so courageous in sharing your story. It needs to be told and heard. Love you!
"Thank you for your donation and kind words. 💕💕" By Shirley Watral
Congrats on this wonderful venture!. A story that every woman needs to see!
"Virginia, Thank you for your support and those kind words. 💕💕💕" By Shirley Watral
Proud of you! Yours is an important story that needs to be told.
"Robyn, Thank you for your encouraging words and support. Hugs 😄" By Shirley Watral
Awesome, make it happen!
"Gina, Thank you for your support ❤️" By Shirley Watral
Praying for the success of this project!
"Thank you for your support and prayers " By Shirley Watral
You got this,
"Thank you for your donation and encouragement! 💕" By Shirley Watral
You got this!!!
