Ralph & Marla

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $3,614
Campaign funds will be received by Ralph Lee
Ralph and Marla are in a dire situation and need support! They got a direct hit from hurricane Helene and the mountaintop they live on near Asheville is demolished. Their roof has been crushed by trees and it is torn and leaking. They are surrounded by a net of downed trees and electrical wires. Their vehicle has been crushed and currently they have no way to leave their property, as their road has been washed out and covered with uprooted trees. They have no electricity and very spotty cell service. They have a limited supply of food and water. Fortunately their bodies are unharmed!
It is going to take a monumental physical and financial effort to cleanup and rebuild their home and their lives. They will need to purchase a new car. They will need physical support from the community, of which some will certainly have to be paid for. Please extend your hearts to Ralph and Marla and give them some essential support in the form of money! 💗
prayers up
Prayers All The Way Down
Sorry to hear about all this damage, Ralph. The best of luck to you.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Our thoughts and prayers are with you both for full restoration. Dr Nance, Geneva, Amber and Debbie
Marla, Ralph, I’m so sorry that you’re going through all this destruction. I wish only the best for you. Please keep everyone informed how you’re doing.
Sending virtual hugs, prayers and positive energy to you both. Stay strong. Linda Ballinger
Prayers and best wishes.
I am so sorry for your upheaval and loss. I ask that all of your needs are met and you find blessings in the struggle. Heartfelt hugs to you and yours.
Sending you healing, prayers and abundance
October 10th, 2024
from Ralph: Good Samaritans have helped clear a one lane exit, which included long twisty dusty one lane dirt road, with a much longer travel time, but, we were able to get out for some of our needed supplies.
