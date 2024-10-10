Ralph & Marla

Ralph and Marla are in a dire situation and need support! They got a direct hit from hurricane Helene and the mountaintop they live on near Asheville is demolished. Their roof has been crushed by trees and it is torn and leaking. They are surrounded by a net of downed trees and electrical wires. Their vehicle has been crushed and currently they have no way to leave their property, as their road has been washed out and covered with uprooted trees. They have no electricity and very spotty cell service. They have a limited supply of food and water. Fortunately their bodies are unharmed!

It is going to take a monumental physical and financial effort to cleanup and rebuild their home and their lives. They will need to purchase a new car. They will need physical support from the community, of which some will certainly have to be paid for. Please extend your hearts to Ralph and Marla and give them some essential support in the form of money! 💗