Supporting V

We are so saddened to share the news that Victoria Caine passed away on October 4, 2024. After a long battle with cancer the Lord took Victoria home to be with Him. Her untimely death has left many hurting and full of questions, asking why. Victoria leaves behind 5 children between the ages of 2-17 years of age. William, Victoria's dad, took care of her in her final days and he is need help financially and spiritually! Asking for prayers for him and the family. And we are calling upon you to help his family during this time of financial uncertainty. Any amount will help, 100% of the amount raised will be donated to his family to assist with their living expenses. We thank you in advance for your prayers and financial support. God bless you all!

Recent Donations
Show:
P Sercer
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

katrina brown hutto
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Matt Ham
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Mandy Woods
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephany Ferguson
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Jones Caine
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jenna
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Rest in peace Victoria

Tom Clark
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

