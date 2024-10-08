Campaign Image

A Christmas of Joyful Giving

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,370

Campaign created by Elisabeth Selvey

Campaign funds will be received by Hesed Global Missions

As Christmas approaches, the spirit of giving becomes more important than ever, especially for those who face daily struggles. Many Anglo-Indian families in Chennai-India, find it difficult to celebrate the holiday season due to financial hardships, leaving them without the joy of a warm meal or gifts under the tree. By extending a helping hand, we can bring hope and happiness to those in need, reminding them that they are not alone. Your generous contribution can provide essential support, brighten their holiday season, and create lasting memories that show the true meaning of Christmas: love, compassion, and community. Together, let’s make this a season of warmth and joy for everyone.

Our aim is to provide a meal and gifts to 50 of these families, with a budget of $100 per family. Many of them are overlooked and experience disadvantages, stemming from poverty and neglect. 


Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jesus Blessings to all those families at Christmas and always

Michael Tilaka
$ 130.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 130.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas to all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless your endeavours for the less fortunate. Happy Christmas to all. God Bless.

Fab
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 220.00 USD
3 months ago

Paige Huon
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Christmas Giving- India
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

jessica lewis
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Buvan
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

