Support the Christian Rangers in Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief





In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the communities in and around Burnsville and Little Switzerland, North Carolina, are facing severe challenges. The Christian Rangers, alongside our dedicated volunteers, are on the front lines, providing vital disaster relief and resources to those affected. But we can’t do it alone—we need your help.





Your donation and prayers can make a profound difference in the lives of those who have lost everything. Every contribution, no matter the size, goes directly to providing critical supplies like generators, medical equipment, warm clothing, and food for those in need. Your prayers will give strength and comfort to our volunteers and the communities we are serving, lifting up the spirits of those enduring this hardship.





How You Can Help:





1. Donate Supplies – We urgently need generators, propane, medical supplies, warm clothing, and food for volunteers.

2. Financial Contributions – Monetary donations allow us to purchase necessary equipment and supplies quickly and efficiently.

3. Pray – Your prayers for safety, strength, and resilience are deeply needed as we continue this mission of service.

4. Spread the Word – Share this call to action with your networks to help amplify our efforts.





Donate and Pray Today to help us bring hope, aid, and security to the people of Western North Carolina in their time of need. Together, through faith and action, we can rebuild lives and restore communities.