Logan Drummond Iraq Mission Trip

God has presented me with an opportunity to go on a mission trip to Iraq with Catalyst Church. The trip begins on December 25th and I will return on January 4th. We will be partnering with our Global Mission Partner, “Light a Candle” to bring the Light of the Gospel to the darkest areas of the world.

During our time in Iraq, we will evangelize to people in Muslim communities, go house to house sharing the Gospel of Jesus, further disciple and encourage other Christian believers, hold “house church meetings” in our mission house, deliver supplies to refugees, serve in a refugee camp, and be a light for Christ in any way we can.

I know the experience will not only bless the people in Iraq but will also bless me and everyone who is sending me. I am excited to see God work in the lives of everyone we witness and minister to, and I look forward to sharing stories with you when I return.

In order to go on this trip, I have to raise $2,000 before December 19th, 2024. This cost is my share of our team’s housing, food, transportation, and all supplies needed for our 10-day trip. Our goal is to raise the money through sponsorship so that others will also be a part of this amazing opportunity to serve God in the Middle East. When you give to me, you are with me on this mission!

I am praying that God blesses me and the rest of my team with the courage to take the Gospel to people who have never heard the Gospel of Christ. I am also praying that we receive sufficient support before and during the trip. More important than the money though, the biggest way to support me is through prayer. Please pray for opportunities me to share the Gospel and my testimony, transformed hearts, surrendered lives, wisdom, safety, our travels, and our Global Mission partners as they are a family of seven living full-time in Iraq.

I will be taking donations by cash, or you can donate to my Venmo: LDrummond724

No matter how you are able to support me, I am extremely grateful for you and your prayers. If you are interested in following along with my mission trip experience, you can do so starting on December 25th at #catalystpeopleonmission on Instagram or Facebook.

In Christ,

Logan