Empower Reina! A Car for Stability & Independence

Hi community!! My amazing friend Reina is expecting baby number 4 this November, and I need your help to give her an incredible gift! I met Reina back in 2016 through the Foster Youth Mentor program, and we've been close ever since. She’s been through a lot—entering foster care at 13, navigating high school while living in a group home, and still managing to graduate, all while pregnant with her first child.

Reina is a hardworking mama and a full-time professional caregiver, she provides compassionate care for individuals in hospice or long-term care at home. With her fourth little one on the way, she’s in desperate need of reliable transportation to safely get her family around. Right now, she has a Nissan Pathfinder whose monthly payment is way more than she can afford - but she needs her 7-seater to keep everyone in the appropriate car seats.

So, here's the plan: let’s pay off her car! With this gift, Reina will have the freedom to get where she needs to go without relying on others, giving her more independence and less stress—exactly what this amazing mom deserves.

Thanks to a generous off site gift, the goal is $5,000 to help cover the balance - and every bit helps! Let’s bless Reina’s socks off and make life a little easier as she prepares to welcome baby #4.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity!