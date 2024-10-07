Relief For Western North Carolina

Raised:
USD $2,452
Campaign funds will be received by Dustin Coke
We are raising money to help aid the people in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee after the Devistation that was caused by the recent hurricane. Many towns have been completely destroyed an Others damaged severely. Families have lost their homes, loved ones, and need crucial supplies to rebuild and survive. We are in the process of filing paperwork to get our 501c3 status. We thank each an everyone who donates towards our mission. We will Unite To Save Our Tribe. Americans are our Brethren and us coming to their aid is what keeps us American Strong 🇺🇲💪❤️
Thank you for all that you are doing
Dustin you are doing an awesome job. Please use the money as you see fit.
You got this!! Much love our kid!!
Get that gravel for those ladies and their tiny house. Dustin, leave your body to science so you can be cloned. The world needs more people with the foresight and vision you work towards.
Praying for all in Tn and NC
Love watching what you are all getting done. Stay safe and keep moving forward!
Praying for the people of hurricane Helene.
From my followers
Praying hard every day
I wish I could come help clean up but this is the best I can do right now. Georgia is with you all. I will be up there to help as soon as I am able to.
May God provide you with everything you need to get the job done Thoughts and prayers from Boston
Sending money in the meantime while I get a load of supplies together. Stay strong, stay safe.
Hi Sending a donation from the northwoods of Wisconsin. Thanks for all that you're doing.
I'm ashamed I had not donated. After watching your videos, I trust my $ will get to your people.
Follow you on TikToc. Thank you for all you and your family are doing to help those folks.
Prayers from Minnesota. God bless you and all your doing.
More comin
Just a friend from Missouri that has been following your cause on TikTok. :)
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.