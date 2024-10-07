Campaign Image

Relief For Western North Carolina

Raised:

 USD $2,452

Campaign created by Dustin Coke

Campaign funds will be received by Dustin Coke

Relief For Western North Carolina

We are raising money to help aid the people in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee after the Devistation that was caused by the recent hurricane. Many towns have been completely destroyed an Others damaged severely. Families have lost their homes, loved ones, and need crucial supplies to rebuild and survive. We are in the process of filing paperwork to get our 501c3 status. We thank each an everyone who donates towards our mission. We will Unite To Save Our Tribe. Americans are our Brethren and us coming to their aid is what keeps us American Strong 🇺🇲💪❤️

Recent Donations
Show:
wopaneseWTF
$ 54.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all that you are doing

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dustin you are doing an awesome job. Please use the money as you see fit.

Tilly
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this!! Much love our kid!!

Karlene DeVine
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Get that gravel for those ladies and their tiny house. Dustin, leave your body to science so you can be cloned. The world needs more people with the foresight and vision you work towards.

Carla Edmonson
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for all in Tn and NC

Joanne M
$ 450.00 USD
2 months ago

Love watching what you are all getting done. Stay safe and keep moving forward!

Grupe
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for the people of hurricane Helene.

Captain Isosceles followe
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

From my followers

Codie MORSE
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying hard every day

Julie Schmitz
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Lynn Denton
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Melanie
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I wish I could come help clean up but this is the best I can do right now. Georgia is with you all. I will be up there to help as soon as I am able to.

Joanne M
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

May God provide you with everything you need to get the job done Thoughts and prayers from Boston

Amanda Woodside
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending money in the meantime while I get a load of supplies together. Stay strong, stay safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Hi Sending a donation from the northwoods of Wisconsin. Thanks for all that you're doing.

Stacy Trythall
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm ashamed I had not donated. After watching your videos, I trust my $ will get to your people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Follow you on TikToc. Thank you for all you and your family are doing to help those folks.

Cory
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers from Minnesota. God bless you and all your doing.

Captain Isosceles folower
$ 78.00 USD
3 months ago

More comin

Lyndsey Turner
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Just a friend from Missouri that has been following your cause on TikTok. :)

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo