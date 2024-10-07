Help Rebuild The Center Within After Helene

The Center Within is a healing office space for the clients and people they serve. They have a range of practitioners, from occupational therapists to energy workers and even tenants. They do good work and provide care for people who can't always afford the typical price range.

In the recent hurricane Helene, the Center was impacted. There was a water surge that sent chest-high levels toward the center and ended up soaking through the walls and floors. Because of this, the HVAC system, as well as 16 inches of wall and insulation all around the building, had to be taken out and trashed.

Diane Douglas, the owner of this building, has put all of her resources into it, creating the beautiful home to many of the healers in our community of Black Mountain Western North Carolina. We need your help. The goal is to raise enough to cover replacing the HVAC system as well as drywall and cleanup, and get the Center to a point so that they can continue helping people again.

My name is Emily, and Diane is my mom. Over the years I have seen her put her love and energy into creating beautiful healthy places for people to work from. And yet she doesn't stop there. She is an occupational therapist and works with many elders in the Black Mountain community. As someone who wishes to have a similar impact on others lives in the future, there is no other role model that would be more fitting. She has always been one to put her clients needs first and show up each and every day to help them in any way she can.