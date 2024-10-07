Gregg Saxton Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $720
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York
Hey everyone! This spring (March 1-8) I will be traveling to the Dominican Republic with Grace Community Church in partnership with TIME Ministries. Our goal to is build a church for a congregation that doesn’t have one while sharing the love of Christ through community outreach programs each day (kid’s camps, sports programs, etc.)
This will be my 3rd time making this trip. The first one was almost 17 yrs ago. The first 2 were amazing experiences and I’m very excited to go back. What makes this one so special is that I am traveling down with my daughter Natalie on her 1st international missions trip. Your gift will help make all this possible. Please consider partnering with me to reach the goal of providing a church and spreading ❤️.
Thank you so much!
Good luck on your mission!
Bring me a cool souvenir.
You and Natalie have a safe and momentous trip. So cool. Jason
Best of luck on your adventures! Excited you get to do it with Natalie, we can’t wait to hear all the stories that will inevitably follow!
