Love and Support after the Loss of Joyce Martin

Psalm 34:18: "The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit"

I am praying and reaching out to our community, family and friends for love and support during a time where we are grieving and healing. I need your help to bring my family home to Texas after the loss of our mother. My brother, Joshua, and my niece, Madison, for so many years spent day to day providing the support while my mother dealt with so many medical concerns. My brother is medically disabled and finances are tight. They are in California and I am asking for help to bring them home to live with me in Texas to help provide support while we all grieve over the loss and ensure they have a place to call home. I'm a one family income taking care of my disabled husband. Both my brother and I were the only financial support in my mother's passing.

In February, 2024, Joyce Martin, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 Liver Cancer. She was a non-surgical candidate as she was a High Risk Heart patient with a rare heart condition. She was given one option of immunotherapy because she could not go onto chemo or radiation due to her heart conditions. On September 7th, my mother passed away at home where my brother found her.

I am reaching out to ask for support for my brother, Joshua Robertson and my niece Madison Robertson. We need your prayers during this time and if you are able to help financially, we humbly and graciously ask for your support.







