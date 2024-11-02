Campaign Image

Showing love to the Ghioc family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $3,000

Total Raised:

 USD $240

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Martha Ghioc

Campaign funds will be received by Martha Ghioc

Showing love to the Ghioc family

Hello my name is Martha. My 3 children and I have ended up in a bad situation. We are starting over with next to nothing. I need to get a car, our own living place, dishes, towels, 4 beds and a few small furnitures. I'm currently looking hard for work but it takes time. I hope to have a reliable vehicle and a small place to live ready by Christmas. That is my main goals right now. We have been given lots of clothes by kind church people so we have what we need with clothes and school uniforms. If you can give a little every month til we get back on our feet or even a 1 time donation is much appreciated as we move into the next phase of our journey. If you can't give. Please can you share my story with family, co-workers and friends? Thank u very much! I also have paypal if you want to send through friends and family directly to my Email with paypal martharosefl@gmail.com 

Thanks so very much!

Sincerely,

Martha Ghioc

Recent Donations
Show:
Shari Brangan
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you!

Joanna Lohnes Millard
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers.

Ellen Kemp
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Always thinking about you. God Bless!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo