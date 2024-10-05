Help a Family Recover After Hurricane Helen Flood

I’m reaching out for your support to help a family in desperate need. This single mother, her two daughters, and elderly mother have lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Helen. Their home is badly damaged, and their only vehicle was destroyed, leaving them without transportation for work and school.





I know this family personally, and while I’m providing temporary shelter, they urgently need a reliable car to regain stability. They’ve applied for FEMA, but the need is pressing, and not sure if or when assistant will arrive.





Please consider donating to help them purchase a vehicle. No amount is too small, and sharing this campaign can also make a difference. Together, we can show them they are not alone during this difficult time.





Thank you for your kindness and support!







