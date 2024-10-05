Education Building Purchase

Every family and child deserves an education that puts the child and their needs first, and works closely with families to support their children. Every child deserves an education that creates a safe environment, serves healthy food, gives children time to play and be outdoors, leans on research and evidence based practices, understands the connection between the mind and the body, and provides a space where children learn joyfully and deeply.

Dream AcadeME is purchasing an education and community event space in Milford, NH at 52 Federal Hill Rd, called the Mile Away, found after searching dozens of properties in the surrounding southern NH area and consulting with traffic engineers, site engineers, construction firms, lawyers, fire deputies, and architects. We have been approved by the state and the town to operate a community event space and education through a charter school at the Mile Away. The Mile Away is our future home, but we need your help crossing the finish line! We are so close!

The Mile Away location will bring a light to the local community for families and their children, and will be a space that maintains family values and developmentally appropriate education with an appreciation for free thinking. All we need is a little help and we'll be able to make it there!

Our goal could be reached if we were able to get some donations, such as:

Ten donations of $20K and we’d reach our goal!

20 donations of $10K and we’d reach our goal!

40 donations of $5K and we’d be there!

Of course, any combination of these gifts or any amount gets us closer to our goal! Please help Dream AcadeME continue to be change makers in education by offering alternative education programs and supporting school choice.