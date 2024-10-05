Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $15,575
Campaign funds will be received by Theresa Misek
Give for Michael
The Misek family moved from Canada to Ave Maria in 2023.
Theresa is a nurse and Peter a schoolteacher. Last week their 10-year-old son, Michael, was diagnosed with cancer.
The doctors anticipate approximately 4 months of initial chemotherapy, with Michael spending several nights in the hospital. This, as well as medical copays, will impact income and expenses. We ask friends and family in the faith to rally around them with prayers and material support.
Hello Michael, Theresa and Family, We hope Michael is doing well. We hope for his continued courage and perseverance. Warmest Regards, The Starr Family
The Lord be with Michael and family in these difficult times.
We continue to pray for strength and healing for Michael and the whole family! All the Angels and Saints, pray for you!
Praying for you all!
Praying for Michael & your family every day
We are praying for you!!! God has you and your family wrapped in his arms and warmed by His most Sacred Heart along with His Mother Mary Immaculate! You are A Fighter!
We wish you a healthy recovery.
Sending our love & prayers!
Our prayers for you and your family
Sad to see this. Sending love and prayers.
Praying for Michael
October 19th, 2024
Michael made it through the whole week of all the chemo and had his last procedure this morning. He managed fairly well and just has a bit of a sore mouth, but otherwise doing well. They are waiting for his blood counts to now to drop, (treat with blood transfusion if necessary, antibiotics if fever) then once they go back up again, then they'll let him go home. Thank you, everyone, for all your prayers. Everything is going as good as it could be, praise God!
