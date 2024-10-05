Give for Michael



The Misek family moved from Canada to Ave Maria in 2023.



Theresa is a nurse and Peter a schoolteacher. Last week their 10-year-old son, Michael, was diagnosed with cancer.

The doctors anticipate approximately 4 months of initial chemotherapy, with Michael spending several nights in the hospital. This, as well as medical copays, will impact income and expenses. We ask friends and family in the faith to rally around them with prayers and material support.