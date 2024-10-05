Campaign Image

Give For Michael

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $15,575

Campaign created by Gene Hughes

Campaign funds will be received by Theresa Misek

Give For Michael

Give for Michael 

The Misek family moved from Canada to Ave Maria in 2023. 

Theresa is a nurse and Peter a schoolteacher. Last week their 10-year-old son, Michael, was diagnosed with cancer. 

The doctors anticipate approximately 4 months of initial chemotherapy, with Michael spending several nights in the hospital. This, as well as medical copays, will impact income and expenses. We ask friends and family in the faith to rally around them with prayers and material support. 

Recent Donations
Show:
The Starr Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Hello Michael, Theresa and Family, We hope Michael is doing well. We hope for his continued courage and perseverance. Warmest Regards, The Starr Family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Lord be with Michael and family in these difficult times.

Brown Family
$ 175.00 USD
1 month ago

We continue to pray for strength and healing for Michael and the whole family! All the Angels and Saints, pray for you!

Michael Solorzano
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all!

Lizzie and Tony Schillaci
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Michael & your family every day

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for you!!! God has you and your family wrapped in his arms and warmed by His most Sacred Heart along with His Mother Mary Immaculate! You are A Fighter!

Bob and Mary Ann Marchand
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We wish you a healthy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

The Berns Family
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending our love & prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Fein Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anna and Nathan Marchand
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Maria Frank Gonzalez
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sad to see this. Sending love and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Michael

Updates

Update #1

October 19th, 2024



Michael made it through the whole week of all the chemo and had his last procedure this morning. He managed fairly well and just has a bit of a sore mouth, but otherwise doing well. They are waiting for his blood counts to now to drop, (treat with blood transfusion if necessary, antibiotics if fever) then once they go back up again, then they'll let him go home. Thank you, everyone, for all your prayers. Everything is going as good as it could be, praise God!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo