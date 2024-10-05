Hurricane Helene Relief Mormons Vs ExMos

Hi guys, My name is Rachael and I run the 'Women & Priesthood' Youtube channel. I also live in North Carolina where we are neck deep collecting clothing and basic supplies to send to victims of Hurricane Hellene.

This is a a friendly fundraising competition between Ex-Mormons and current Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to see who can raise the most $$ in the next week to help victims. A truck full of supplies will be heading to Ashville area on Wed Oct 9th. This list of supplies is posted above. Please donate what $ you can and designate from the list of needed supplies what you'd like your donation to be used for (ie socks, baby formula). Also please list if you are an Exmo or current LDS member. This is a chance for all of us on both sides of the church to come together and do some good for the people in western North Carolina. Also please note if you would like your donation to be anonymous.

*After the fundraiser is done, I will be doing a full disclosure video including full accounting, receipts and proof of purchases, video logs of loading the supplies onto the humanitarian aid truck and hopefully venturing over there to Ashville to see how your donations are used directly to help people.

Thank you so much for all your help and love and generosity for the people of North Carolina. We love you and appreciate your support.











