Church Orphanages Program

 KES 50,000,000

 KES 602

Campaign created by Julius Ochoi Morara

Campaign funds will be received by Julius Ochoi Morara

Well-wishers are highly invited to Donate your funding, and any assets to support our Church Orphanage Programs throughout Kenya. 

Email: morarajulius74@gmail.com.

www.taptapsend.com, 

Reception Account number:+254713395861.

Target:$ 500,000 dollars.

Orphanages Fundraising
602.00 KES
24 minutes ago

Fundraising for orphanages outreach

