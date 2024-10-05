Church Orphanages Program

Goal:
KES 50,000,000
Raised:
KES 602
Campaign funds will be received by Julius Ochoi Morara
Well-wishers are highly invited to Donate your funding, and any assets to support our Church Orphanage Programs throughout Kenya.
Email: morarajulius74@gmail.com.
www.taptapsend.com,
Reception Account number:+254713395861.
Target:$ 500,000 dollars.
Fundraising for orphanages outreach
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.