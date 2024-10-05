After the Hurricanes A Family Needs You

Hello, my name is KT PITA. I’m reaching out to you during a difficult time for my family. My parents, Val and Mike, are seniors who were severely affected by Hurricane Helene & Milton. The storm has devastated their home and their spirits. At 78, my parents have spent decades building a life in their community.

However, the hurricane has left them not only with damage to their property, 2 vehicles beyond repair (submerged salt water) , but also with the emotional weight of uncertainty, and now face overwhelming repairs that are beyond their financial means.

The stress and depression they are experiencing are unimaginable. My mother has always been a pillar of strength, but I can see the toll this has taken on her, as well as her health. My father, who has health issues, is struggling to cope with the loss of stability. Their situation weighs heavily on my heart, and I know how much they would appreciate any support.



We are seeking to raise funds to help cover the costs of rebuilding their home, essential repairs, moving, storage, and daily living expenses as they navigate this challenging recovery process. My parents, will be in this situation for no less than 6 months. Any amount you can contribute would make a significant difference.



If you feel moved to help, please consider donating. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help lift this burden from their shoulders and show them that they are not alone in this fight.



Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your generosity. Your support means the world to my family during this incredibly challenging time.

PLEASE KNOW AND READ: I have opted for 1% of all your donations to be given to GiveSendGo so that this free site can continue to help others in the future.











