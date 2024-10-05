Help for Helene victims

We've all seen pictures of the destruction left in the trail of Hurricane Helene. I can't image the loss, the heartache, and despair of losing every single thing I owned and held dear! My friend Ruth and her husband, who live just outside the worst of the damage are asking for our help... they want to go up and hand out soap, shampoo, and deodarant to as many people as possible. A bar of soap seems like such a small thing compared to the whole of the need, but maybe together we can help a few of our neighbors in NC feel loved and cared for. Thankyou for joining us in prayer for this need!