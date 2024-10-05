Helene Disaster in NC

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $13,518
Campaign funds will be received by James Clinic
The James Clinic, www.jamesclinic.com , founded by Dr Mollie James and her team are going to help bring the desperate medical care needed after the disastrous hurricane Helene in North Carolina. These funds will be strictly used to help buy medical supplies, PPE, and other necessities to help the people of North Carolina.
Please use this donation to help the people in the North Carolina hurricane disaster.
Keep up the good work!
Thank you for all you are doing Sending you prayers.
God bless North Carolina God bless America 🇺🇸 Make America 🇺🇸 great again
Praying for you and your team, and the heroic efforts you are putting towards helping those in WNC. We haven't forgotten you all.
Please use this for the dear people of NC. I wish I could be there and help you, but trust you to do the right and best thing for the people.
Keep up the good work!
GOD Bless 🙏
Praying for you all, and your fellow Men and Women love you. Stay strong and keep fighting.
Praying for you all in NC. God Help and bless each and everyone.
Thanks for all associated with James Clinic for coming to the aid of WNC. "We appreciate it!" isn't enough, but we do!
Praying for provisions, healing, shelters, hope, salvations, peace, food, equipment for families, children, medical teams. God Bless
