Helene Disaster in NC

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 21 days ago Please use this donation to help the people in the North Carolina hurricane disaster. 0

Loving Christian - $ 500.00 USD 1 month ago Keep up the good work! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 2 months ago Thank you for all you are doing Sending you prayers. 0

John R - $ 12.00 USD 2 months ago God bless North Carolina God bless America 🇺🇸 Make America 🇺🇸 great again 0

Patricia J Christiansen - $ 150.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Barbara DeLongchamp - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Tara from NC - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago Praying for you and your team, and the heroic efforts you are putting towards helping those in WNC. We haven't forgotten you all. 0

Tracy and Dave - $ 1500.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Linda S - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago Please use this for the dear people of NC. I wish I could be there and help you, but trust you to do the right and best thing for the people. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 150.00 USD 2 months ago Keep up the good work! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago GOD Bless 🙏 0

Tracy H - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Praying for you all, and your fellow Men and Women love you. Stay strong and keep fighting. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago Praying for you all in NC. God Help and bless each and everyone. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Thanks for all associated with James Clinic for coming to the aid of WNC. "We appreciate it!" isn't enough, but we do! 0

Joseph Kearney - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Donna Cherry - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Praying for provisions, healing, shelters, hope, salvations, peace, food, equipment for families, children, medical teams. God Bless 1