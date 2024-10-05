Campaign Image

Helene Disaster in NC

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $13,518

Campaign created by Mollie James

Campaign funds will be received by James Clinic

The James Clinic, www.jamesclinic.com , founded by Dr Mollie James and her team are going to help bring the desperate medical care needed after the disastrous hurricane Helene in North Carolina. These funds will be strictly used to help buy medical supplies, PPE, and other necessities to help the people of North Carolina. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Please use this donation to help the people in the North Carolina hurricane disaster.

Loving Christian
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all you are doing Sending you prayers.

John R
$ 12.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless North Carolina God bless America 🇺🇸 Make America 🇺🇸 great again

Patricia J Christiansen
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Barbara DeLongchamp
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Tara from NC
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your team, and the heroic efforts you are putting towards helping those in WNC. We haven't forgotten you all.

Tracy and Dave
$ 1500.00 USD
2 months ago

Linda S
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Please use this for the dear people of NC. I wish I could be there and help you, but trust you to do the right and best thing for the people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the good work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

GOD Bless 🙏

Tracy H
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all, and your fellow Men and Women love you. Stay strong and keep fighting.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all in NC. God Help and bless each and everyone.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for all associated with James Clinic for coming to the aid of WNC. "We appreciate it!" isn't enough, but we do!

Joseph Kearney
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Donna Cherry
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for provisions, healing, shelters, hope, salvations, peace, food, equipment for families, children, medical teams. God Bless

