Troy Burleson, founder of Men In Black Disaster Response Solutions, has responded to at least 35 national disasters over the years including Gustav and Puerto Rico.

He and his team traveled to NC with supplies and tried to help as many as possible, hitting numerous obstacles, including government led obstructions. They were still able to get in and help some fellow Americans affected by Helene.

They could use more money for supplies and items for the survivors and I have volunteered to help with fund raising efforts.

Fellow Arkansans, you can be assured that any money you can give will go directly to those who need it most; our fellow Americans in NC and GA affected by Hurricane Helene. Troy is a local guy who lives in Lead Hill, AR. He is the Chief of Police in Omaha, AR and owns Hard Target Martial Arts. I know him to be an honest, fair, hardworking, man and I trust him with my donations. I am asking you to do the same.

Please consider donating to their efforts as they provide support, supplies, assistance, and hope to the people of NC and GA.

Thank you.

Michelle.