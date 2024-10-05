Campaign Image

Men In Black Disaster Response Solutions

 USD $10,000

 USD $4,913

Campaign created by Michelle Godfrey Waldrop

Men In Black Disaster Response Solutions

Troy Burleson, founder of Men In Black Disaster Response Solutions, has responded to at least 35 national disasters over the years including Gustav and Puerto Rico.  

He and his team traveled to NC with supplies and tried to help as many as possible, hitting numerous obstacles, including government led obstructions.   They were still able to get in and help some fellow Americans affected by Helene. 

They could use more money for supplies and items for the survivors and I have volunteered to help with fund raising efforts. 

Fellow Arkansans, you can be assured that any money you can give will go directly to those who need it most; our fellow Americans in NC and GA affected by Hurricane Helene.  Troy is a local guy who lives in Lead Hill, AR.  He is the Chief of Police in Omaha, AR and owns Hard Target Martial Arts.  I know him to be an honest, fair, hardworking, man and I trust him with my donations.  I am asking you to do the same.  

Please consider donating to their efforts as they provide support, supplies, assistance, and hope to the people of NC and GA. 

Thank you.   

Michelle. 

Recent Donations
John Gorman
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Use it to help as you see fit

wayne rohrer
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephen Lemley
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Monica
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ron Daniels
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Leah Herron
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Kenneth Cates
$ 193.00 USD
2 months ago

Kathrine Bischof
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Chari Lea
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for you and your team! God Bless!

Larisa Proctor
$ 495.00 USD
3 months ago

Troy and team, bless you for all the work you are doing to help! TKD camp kill the hill will forever be in our family stories. Love! Stay safe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for all of you. Thanks for your help with this devestation.

Patti LaFleur
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

I came to a Jan Morgan weekend at your home and I’m praying for you Troy

Janet Kress
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you warrior for the work you are doing. God Bless you!

Brandon Ward
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Stephanie
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Randy and Leah Parker
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for you and all who are with you. We appreciate all you do.

Milt Green
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Lanita Linch
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your discernment and God’s guidance.

Lioness Firearms Traininf
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for all.

