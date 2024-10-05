Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,913
Troy Burleson, founder of Men In Black Disaster Response Solutions, has responded to at least 35 national disasters over the years including Gustav and Puerto Rico.
He and his team traveled to NC with supplies and tried to help as many as possible, hitting numerous obstacles, including government led obstructions. They were still able to get in and help some fellow Americans affected by Helene.
They could use more money for supplies and items for the survivors and I have volunteered to help with fund raising efforts.
Fellow Arkansans, you can be assured that any money you can give will go directly to those who need it most; our fellow Americans in NC and GA affected by Hurricane Helene. Troy is a local guy who lives in Lead Hill, AR. He is the Chief of Police in Omaha, AR and owns Hard Target Martial Arts. I know him to be an honest, fair, hardworking, man and I trust him with my donations. I am asking you to do the same.
Please consider donating to their efforts as they provide support, supplies, assistance, and hope to the people of NC and GA.
Thank you.
Michelle.
Use it to help as you see fit
Prayers for you and your team! God Bless!
Troy and team, bless you for all the work you are doing to help! TKD camp kill the hill will forever be in our family stories. Love! Stay safe!
Prayers for all of you. Thanks for your help with this devestation.
I came to a Jan Morgan weekend at your home and I’m praying for you Troy
Thank you warrior for the work you are doing. God Bless you!
We are praying for you and all who are with you. We appreciate all you do.
Praying for your discernment and God’s guidance.
Prayers for all.
