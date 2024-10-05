Supporting the McDonald Family

In this time of both profound sorrow and earnest hope, we come together as a community to support the McDonald family, who recently experienced the unimaginable loss of their beloved son, Leo. After a courageous 10-month battle with brain cancer, Leo has returned to the arms of our Lord.



While a portion of the funeral and burial costs has been graciously covered by charitable donations, the McDonald family still faces financial burdens during this difficult time. Our goal is to help alleviate these costs and provide support as they navigate their grief and healing.

Your contributions will not only assist with the remaining funeral expenses but will also help Derek spend precious time at home with Emily and their other children.

The McDonalds deeply appreciate the continued support offered by our wonderful community, and are incredibly grateful for your ongoing prayers and assistance. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference. Thank you for your generosity during this difficult time.

