Supporting the McDonald Family

 $25,000

 $21,525

Campaign created by Kelly Soucy

Campaign funds will be received by Derek McDonald

In this time of both profound sorrow and earnest hope, we come together as a community to support the McDonald family, who recently experienced the unimaginable loss of their beloved son, Leo. After a courageous 10-month battle with brain cancer, Leo has returned to the arms of our Lord.

While a portion of the funeral and burial costs has been graciously covered by charitable donations, the McDonald family still faces financial burdens during this difficult time. Our goal is to help alleviate these costs and provide support as they navigate their grief and healing.

Your contributions will not only assist with the remaining funeral expenses but will also help Derek spend precious time at home with Emily and their other children. 

The McDonalds deeply appreciate the continued support offered by our wonderful community, and are incredibly grateful for your ongoing prayers and assistance.  Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference. Thank you for your generosity during this difficult time. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 3500.00 USD
2 months ago

In honor of Leo’s generosity and thoughtfulness of others. This will be a total of $7,000 over two months.

The McGees
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The Dees
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Love to you all, praying for you everyday.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Gigi McDonald
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love and prayers from Gigi.

Anonymous Giver
$ 3500.00 USD
3 months ago

In honor of Leo’s generosity and thoughtfulness of others. This will be a total of $7,000 over two months.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Dave McDonald and Peggy
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Fr Von
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless your family and welcome your child into His heavenly kingdom.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

