Blowing it back to Hurricanes Helene & Milton

FRIENDS AND FAMILY....NEAR AND FAR.....HEAR YE!!!

I write this with a heavy heart and soul...struggling to find the words to describe all the feels after finally hearing from friends and family once hurricane Helene came and went. Most of you know that I was born and raised on the east coast of Florida. Upon graduating college, I moved back to Florida, but this time I called the west coast home. The friends who turned family, and the life long bonds that were made can never be broken or forsaken - and is why this feeling of helplessness has to cease.



With that said, I can't just sit back and watch my people as they clean up and rebuild without doing a thing. So many of my closest friends, and a couple family members, have lost EVERYTHING. Their homes were comparable to the inside of a washing machine as the water continued to rise. You see, the Florida Gulf Coast is protected by barrier islands, which is where we all resided: on the barrier islands. I've lived from Madeira Beach, up to Indian Rocks Beach and even Clearwater Beach, which is where my friends and family are going through the unimaginable. But the storm surge swallowed them right up. And most, if not all, of their homes and contents within, were decimated by the horrific storm surge that came as Helene passed through. Then there's the lithium battery rental bikes up and down the beaches that caught fire due to the salt water, which then set numerous homes on fire as the winds swirled and tides crept up - and didn't stop.



A couple of local business owners who were so loved and respected by their community were found - the surge caught them sleeping and they drown. Friends found them. Some of the images I have seen are beyond description. It's simply horrifying. And I can't just sit back and watch.



After hearing just a fraction of the story, I humbly ask if you would be so kind to help me, help them. I'm collecting donations of all kinds: cleaning supplies, garbage bags, gloves, water, housewares, tools, baby stuff, toddler stuff, teenager stuff, men, women, boys and girls stuff, furniture, etc. You name it, it's needed. And if you are able, please help me raise money for those who have total losses and will need help paying for temporary housing, medications, hygiene items, etc...while they figure it all out. If you're local to me here in Texas, I'll be happy to come pick things up, or you can drop them off at my house. Or we can meet. Whatever is easiest, I will make it happen. In approximately two weeks, I will be loading a trailer and personally delivering everything to these communities.



You ask "what about FEMA?" Well, FEMA sent money to foreign countries and illegals. And now they have little to nothing left. Our "government" - and FEMA - is taking better care of foreign countries and illegals than they are the Citizens of the United States of America. So WE THE PEOPLE need to come together and help our own. You would want the same done for you - and your family and friends. Whatever you can donate here, will be greatly appreciated and distributed honorably. Again, please.....help me, help them. They need us more than ever right now...and it's time we come together and help our fellow humans get back on their feet. No donation is too small. Every little bit helps.

And then came Milton.....and you know the rest...

Thank you...and God Bless!!

♥️-Allison