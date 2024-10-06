Hello, my name is Brian Lehman. I am a husband to my wonderful wife, Sarah Lehman of now 6.5 years. We live in Jacobus, Pennsylvania where we are raising our 5 amazing children: Eli, Zoey, Heidi, Joel and Baby. I am employed at the R.F. Fager company selling plumbing and HVAC supplies. Outside of being a husband and father, I enjoy outside activities such as: riding 4 wheelers, fishing, hunting, and farming.

Recently it has been placed on my heart to serve others. As a family, we consistently serve in different capacities within our local community but there was a desire for more. The Lord has provided an opportunity for me to go to the Dominican Republic with our church, Grace Community Church on March 1-8 2025. We will be serving Time Missions by building a chapel for a group of local Christians in La Victoria, and sharing the love of Christ with them.

I’m writing you to ask you to consider a couple ways you could support me as I participate in this trip. First, I need $2,200 toward the cost of the trip and I’m seeking partners who would help me reach this financial goal. Secondly, I’m looking for people who would commit to pray for me and my team as we prepare for and participate in the trip. This will be my first trip overseas and I am excited to see the Lord work for the people of La Victoria and me. If you would be willing to partner with me by making a financial contribution and/or by praying for the trip?

In Christ

Brian Lehman