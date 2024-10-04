Supporting the Smith’s

Hurricane Helene Devastated Our Home



We are heartbroken to share that our home was severely damaged during Hurricane Helene. The storm caused widespread flooding that significantly impacted our home. We lost almost all of our belongings, including furniture, some of our clothing, electronics, and sentimental items. The interior structural damage is extensive, and will require our home to be gutted and rebuilt.



We lost our home, but we have our family. We are so thankful that we are blessed to hug our boys right now - many families are not so lucky.



Seeing our home destroyed with memories mangled and scattered has been extremely difficult to process. Rebuilding our home will be a long and challenging road, both physically and emotionally. We are seeking financial support to aid in demolition, construction, and replacing our family belongings when the time comes. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated and help us get back on our feet



Thank you for loving us and being our community. We hope we can pay all of your generosity forward one day.