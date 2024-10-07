Treatment and Ministry Support

Well hello! My name is Sienna Skye, and if you're visiting this page, it's more likely that you already know who I am and what my story is. Buuut if you don't-- Well, first off, welcome-- Let me give you a quick run down of it all!

My name is Sienna Skye and I am 19 years old. Grew up in New Jersey first, then Idaho for the last nine years prior to December 2023. And since then, I have been living in Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica, with my parents and two little brothers. Why did we make such a huge jump from Idaho to Central America? Short answer: It was all God! For the longer answer, you can find out more about my family's ministry here.

But allow me to tell you a little about my personal journey...

For the last five years, I have been battling the effects and symptoms of a complex mix of both mental health and physical, chronic pain conditions. It’s been a long process of figuring out what’s going on with my body and mind, and there are still some pieces of the puzzle I’m working to understand. I’ve been diagnosed with Misophonia, which makes me extremely sensitive to certain sounds, and it triggers really strong physical (pain) and emotional reactions. Everyday sounds, like people chewing, tapping, or other small noises can cause overwhelming discomfort, panic, and pain.

On top of that, I was also diagnosed with PGAD (Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder), which causes extreme pain, in ways that are difficult to talk about, which I experience 24/7. This condition seems to coincide or overlap with the Misophonia, which means all of my Misophonia triggers onset the pain that comes with PGAD.

These two conditions on their own have been utterly debilitating. These symptoms have taken so much from my life, including school, dance, the ability to sit at the dinner table with my family, or to even hangout in the same living space as my family throughout the day. I spend much of my time in bed, doing what I can to manage the pain, because if I don't, it results in hours of screaming out in pain until my vocal chords feel fried. Which has led me to another thing these conditions have taken from me: my music.

I’ve spent years seeing doctors, undergoing tests, and trying different therapies to find answers. Unfortunately, these tests came back with no explanation, and no treatment we have tried has shown to make any progress in me. From physical therapy, to medications, to EMDR, to Ketamine infusions with an anesthesiologist. It’s been a long and slow journey.



But it hasn't been all bad, nor completely hopeless, because somewhere in the middle of this journey, I grew to become more aware of my past and certain traumas I have endured that may very well be the main contributor to all of this. I believe there is hope of healing.

I’m still learning about how my past experiences and traumas, are tangled in and connected to my health, my symptoms and these conditions, but I’m taking it one step at a time. It’s been a lot to process, and while there’s still much I don’t fully understand, I believe that God has been guiding me through all of it, and is using it all to grow and shape me for His purpose. "Life cannot grow without the rain." I’ve learned a lot about myself, about patience, and about leaning on my Him through it all.

I have many desires for the future. I want to have a family someday, and a godly marriage. I am a songwriter and would love to do something with my music. I want to serve the Lord wherever He places me in life, including continuing here in Costa Rica with my family. I hope to soon be able to join them in more ways to serve the people here in Perez Zeledon, or anywhere God sends us or myself after.

Right now, I’m focusing on my healing, so that I can do those things again. And one of the biggest parts of that is intensive trauma therapy, which will go on to be a key part of my recovery.

Along with that, the Lord has opened a door that may allow me to have my own space where I can find relief from the pain triggered by my Misophonia, continue to grow and heal without that pain constantly undoing any potential progress. It'll give me a space to practice basic life skills on my own, such as cooking and caring for myself as an adult. It would also give me space to be able to study, and even finally get my GED (hopefully) without the triggers and pain getting in the way. (And maybe it could even allow me to work more on my music??) This opportunity, along with weekly therapy, could very well be life changing for me, and a blessing that is honestly a bit difficult for me to imagine right now.

But in order for any of this to happen, I will need help. That’s why I’m reaching out for support now.

To cover the costs of therapy, the rent for this safe space for myself, and basic living needs, I need to raise $525 every month:

$240 will go toward my weekly trauma therapy, which is greatly, greatly needed.

The remaining $285 will help cover rent and basic living expenses, giving me the peace and stability I need to focus on my healing.

If you feel led to support me and my healing, whether that’s through donations, prayers, or even just sharing my story, I would be so beyond grateful. Your help would mean everything as I continue on this journey toward freedom and healing.

Thank you to all who have supported me this far! And thank you so much for listening to my story and for walking with me. I truly believe that God is working through all of this, and I am so thankful for any support you feel called to give.





With love and gratitude,

Sienna Skye











