Support Katie in Romania

Goal:
USD $3,409
Raised:
USD $3,420
Campaign funds will be received by Katella Anderson
Hey everyone. I’ll be quick.
Last year in 2023, I got a chance to go to Romania with YWAM for disciple training school.
When I got home in June 2024, it was only a month before I felt God calling me back to the same base as before.
so now, I’m in Cluj, Romania from October 1st to December 17th. I need financial assistance to cover bills like rent, groceries, transportation etc.
I expect to be working in the kitchen a lot, and just being an extra set of hands. Everyone here is happy to have me back.
God bless you Katie as you continue to go forward with Jesus!
This is my tithe and offerings from the rental income I get from Uncle Vince. I also wanted to have this to you.
This is my tithe on my substitute teaching check. I wanted to give it to you.
This is the gift from Betty Thompson at CHC.
Thank you for your service in God's Kingdom. Praying that He will continue to pour His love on you so you can pour it out on others!
Love you
