Support Katie in Romania

 USD $3,409

 USD $3,420

Hey everyone. I’ll be quick. 

Last year in 2023, I got a chance to go to Romania with YWAM for disciple training school. 

When I got home in June 2024, it was only a month before I felt God calling me back to the same base as before.

so now, I’m in Cluj, Romania from October 1st to December 17th. I need financial assistance to cover bills like rent, groceries, transportation etc.

I expect to be working in the kitchen a lot, and just being an extra set of hands. Everyone here is happy to have me back.

David and Shari Gilford
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

God bless you Katie as you continue to go forward with Jesus!

Daniel Anderson
$ 76.00 USD
12 days ago

Daniel Anderson
$ 93.00 USD
15 days ago

Daniel Anderson
$ 335.00 USD
19 days ago

Daniel Anderson
$ 670.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 335.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 76.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 83.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 335.00 USD
1 month ago

Daniel Anderson
$ 335.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 76.00 USD
2 months ago

This is my tithe and offerings from the rental income I get from Uncle Vince. I also wanted to have this to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

This is my tithe on my substitute teaching check. I wanted to give it to you.

Daniel Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

This is the gift from Betty Thompson at CHC.

Daniel Anderson
$ 335.00 USD
2 months ago

Lori Barthe
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your service in God's Kingdom. Praying that He will continue to pour His love on you so you can pour it out on others!

Sue
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you

Daniel Anderson
$ 91.00 USD
2 months ago

