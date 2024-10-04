Support Katie in Romania

Hey everyone. I’ll be quick.

Last year in 2023, I got a chance to go to Romania with YWAM for disciple training school.

When I got home in June 2024, it was only a month before I felt God calling me back to the same base as before.

so now, I’m in Cluj, Romania from October 1st to December 17th. I need financial assistance to cover bills like rent, groceries, transportation etc.

I expect to be working in the kitchen a lot, and just being an extra set of hands. Everyone here is happy to have me back.