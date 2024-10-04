Sending Micah and Kaylee to the Dominican Republic

After much prayerful consideration and discussion with family, Kaylee and I are excited to announce that we are going on an international mission trip! Kaylee and I will be going on a marriage/service-based mission trip with our church to the Dominican Republic. We will depart for the DR on February 12th and return to Tulsa on the 17th. Kaylee and I are excited to take this leap of faith in our marriage. We have never been out of the country before and have never done mission work together as well.

Our church is partnering with Mission of Hope to help with some service projects that week. All the couples attending the trip will be working together throughout the day on various service projects. In the evening, our lead pastor, Adam, will be leading us through guided studies and exercises focused on marriage. Kaylee and I wholeheartedly believe that, second only to our walk with the Lord, our marriage is paramount to being a force for Christ, strong parents, and leaders in our community. With all that being said, that is why we decided to attend this trip with our church so we can help our community abroad and strengthen our marriage.



Kaylee and I need to raise approximately $2100 to cover our flight, lodging, food, and any travel inside the country. This amount should cover all of our needs to get there and back. We will need roughly 40% of it raised within the next month so we can secure our round-trip plane ticket. Any help is greatly appreciated. If you can't financially contribute, we completely understand. All we ask is for your prayers for us as a family as we prepare our hearts for the upcoming trip!



God Bless,



The Schupbach Family

