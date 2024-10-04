Help Krista Bloom with ATLAS

Hello family and friends,



I’m reaching out today to ask for your support in helping my cousin and childhood best friend, Krista, attend the ATLAS program this coming February 2025. I had the privilege of experiencing ATLAS last June, and it was a transformative, healing, and life-changing experience for me. I want Krista to have the same opportunity to grow and bloom—just as she’s committed to doing this year.



Krista’s chosen word for 2024 is “bloom”. She has already taken a significant step toward that goal by launching her podcast, Level UP, which is all about connecting people with the resources and relationships they need to fulfill their dreams. As a “connector” at heart, Krista wants to bring quality businesses together with quality people, creating opportunities that inspire and uplift.



However, the cost of attending ATLAS is currently beyond her reach. We need to raise $5,000 to cover the program fees and airfare. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference and bring Krista closer to this incredible experience.



If you can contribute, we would be deeply grateful. Please share this campaign with others who might want to help. Thank you for your kindness and support!







What is ATLAS? “Maybe you’ve achieved everything you set out to achieve. Or maybe there’s a huge goal that continues to elude you. Whether you’ve made it to the top of the mountain, or still looking to, you’re at a pausing point. You may not know how to get to your next summit or even what it is. Now what?” This is what Atlas is about!

https://atlasproject.org/what-we-do

To hear about my experience, please reach out me.

