Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $115,852
Campaign funds will be received by AP Hill Legacy Foundation
This campaign is created by Lydia Brimelow because John Hill is having serious problems with cell and internet in North Carolina. All funds go to the relief efforts of the AP Hill Legacy Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.
Follow the latest updates at https://x.com/JohnnyReb1989
I can't believe what I saw today. I've been out for 12 hours bringing supplies to people up in the mountains. I was in Yancey County, Mitchell County, Bakersville, Spruce Pine, Burnsville, etc... I kept an old mans generator running for his oxygen and waited with him until his family showed up. I handed out thousands of dollars to people. They have no driveways, no power no food. People are dying. Grown men crying and hugging me for giving them $100. I'm going back out tomorrow to do it all over again. It's making me SICK what I saw and heard today. I've also been crying on and off all day. I usually don't get like this. The government is confiscating supplies from small towns at their "drop off points." That's why I'm bringing everything to the people directly. I met up with a convoy of patriots and we drove supplies to places people couldn't get to and roads that were closed. I went everywhere with the truck that they went with their side by sides. We met by the grace of God. I've never experienced anything like this in my life. PLEASE donate if you can. I am draining my own bank account tomorrow to give more money to people, and I'm getting even more supplies.
Bless you. What would be really cool is if you could find people that need ongoing help and then connect them with a sponsor that they could communicate with directly, and let that sponsor know what they’re urgent needs are. And the sponsor could help them directly. In real time.
God Bless you for what you're doing man.
Prays to all.
our folk!
Thank you 🙏
What the satanic goat head gov’t is doing to the people of Appalachia is disgusting and criminal in a way that cannot be described.
God bless you John!
Thank you for your continuing response.
Lydia - thanks for setting this up. Glad to help my fellow people in the hills. God bless.
Warmest appreciation.
January 1st, 2025
My latest radio interview about my efforts in Western North Carolina for the Hurricane Helene victims.
https://libertyroundtable.com/podcast/liberty-roundtable-podcast/episode/radio-show-hour-2-01012025
October 8th, 2024
10/6 I gave a generator to a family in Marshall and took 9 generators to the small mountain community of Bandana. 5 are going to hospice patients so they can return to their homes. I gave the other generators to elderly people and the family with the baby who needed that special formula. 10 families will be able to have power until after Christmas! I will be picking up 10 more this week. I will also be renting heavy equipment for some of these small communities that need backroads and driveways fixed.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.