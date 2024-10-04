Campaign Image
AP Hill Legacy Hurricane Helene Relief Fund

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $115,852

Campaign created by Lydia Brimelow

Campaign funds will be received by AP Hill Legacy Foundation

AP Hill Legacy Hurricane Helene Relief Fund

This campaign is created by Lydia Brimelow because John Hill is having serious problems with cell and internet in North Carolina. All funds go to the relief efforts of the AP Hill Legacy Hurricane Helene Relief Fund. 

Follow the latest updates at https://x.com/JohnnyReb1989

I can't believe what I saw today. I've been out for 12 hours bringing supplies to people up in the mountains. I was in Yancey County, Mitchell County, Bakersville, Spruce Pine, Burnsville, etc... I kept an old mans generator running for his oxygen and waited with him until his family showed up. I handed out thousands of dollars to people. They have no driveways, no power no food. People are dying. Grown men crying and hugging me for giving them $100. I'm going back out tomorrow to do it all over again. It's making me SICK what I saw and heard today. I've also been crying on and off all day. I usually don't get like this. The government is confiscating supplies from small towns at their "drop off points." That's why I'm bringing everything to the people directly. I met up with a convoy of patriots and we drove supplies to places people couldn't get to and roads that were closed. I went everywhere with the truck that they went with their side by sides. We met by the grace of God. I've never experienced anything like this in my life. PLEASE donate if you can. I am draining my own bank account tomorrow to give more money to people, and I'm getting even more supplies.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Bless you. What would be really cool is if you could find people that need ongoing help and then connect them with a sponsor that they could communicate with directly, and let that sponsor know what they’re urgent needs are. And the sponsor could help them directly. In real time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
3 days ago

God Bless you for what you're doing man.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Prays to all.

Coleman
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

our folk!

Melinda
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Thank you 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Janine Raybaud
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Bradley Willard
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

What the satanic goat head gov’t is doing to the people of Appalachia is disgusting and criminal in a way that cannot be described.

Renee Lombardo
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless you John!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Thank you for your continuing response.

Greg Ladd
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Lydia - thanks for setting this up. Glad to help my fellow people in the hills. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
17 days ago

Elaine D
$ 9.00 USD
20 days ago

Warmest appreciation.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

May God bless you all
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Updates

Update #2

January 1st, 2025

My latest radio interview about my efforts in Western North Carolina for the Hurricane Helene victims.


https://libertyroundtable.com/podcast/liberty-roundtable-podcast/episode/radio-show-hour-2-01012025

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

October 8th, 2024

10/6 I gave a generator to a family in Marshall and took 9 generators to the small mountain community of Bandana. 5 are going to hospice patients so they can return to their homes. I gave the other generators to elderly people and the family with the baby who needed that special formula. 10 families will be able to have power until after Christmas! I will be picking up 10 more this week. I will also be renting heavy equipment for some of these small communities that need backroads and driveways fixed.

