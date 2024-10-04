This campaign is created by Lydia Brimelow because John Hill is having serious problems with cell and internet in North Carolina. All funds go to the relief efforts of the AP Hill Legacy Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.

Follow the latest updates at https://x.com/JohnnyReb1989

I can't believe what I saw today. I've been out for 12 hours bringing supplies to people up in the mountains. I was in Yancey County, Mitchell County, Bakersville, Spruce Pine, Burnsville, etc... I kept an old mans generator running for his oxygen and waited with him until his family showed up. I handed out thousands of dollars to people. They have no driveways, no power no food. People are dying. Grown men crying and hugging me for giving them $100. I'm going back out tomorrow to do it all over again. It's making me SICK what I saw and heard today. I've also been crying on and off all day. I usually don't get like this. The government is confiscating supplies from small towns at their "drop off points." That's why I'm bringing everything to the people directly. I met up with a convoy of patriots and we drove supplies to places people couldn't get to and roads that were closed. I went everywhere with the truck that they went with their side by sides. We met by the grace of God. I've never experienced anything like this in my life. PLEASE donate if you can. I am draining my own bank account tomorrow to give more money to people, and I'm getting even more supplies.



