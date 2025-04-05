Confederate Cemetery Preservation

My name is John Hill. I am the closest living Collateral Descendant of Lieutenant General A.P. Hill. I exhumed General Hill's remains on December 13th, 2022 after a long court battle against Richmond. I was his Pallbearer at his Reinterment, and I started the A.P. Hill Legacy Foundation in his honor. I have also saved and preserved an entire climate controlled storage unit full of Confederate relics, documents, letters, books, photos, etc...

For years I have been traveling the country cleaning and flagging Confederate cemeteries. Every year (summer/fall) I kick it in high gear. I have quite a few Confederate headstone projects this year as well. If anyone would like to help towards with my Confederate headstone projects and cemetery preservation for this summer/fall it would be greatly appreciated! Everything that I do to preserve Southern history and cemetery preservation is out of my own pocket. So anything and everything helps!

Many of y'all have seen my efforts in Western NC last year after Hurricane Helene, so you know I do exactly what I say that I'm gonna do.