Loving our Neighbors in NC

Hey Friends,

My heart is heavy!

Living through a natural disater, is scary, being without power for almost 7 days has its challenges, making food, bathing, laundry, it can drain you when life isn't like you are used to.





Through all that, I'm hugging my loved ones, reading them stories, holding their hands, going on 4 wheeler rides, taking them to the library, helping cut trees off people's lanes, thanking our linemen!

Our neighbors to the north, though, their normal will be a long time coming and I'd love to help lift their hands even a little bit.

Joe will be heading up to work with cleanup and helping get people out and taking the basics to those trapped.

We have the chance to send them soap, shampoo, lotion, lip balms, and healing Elements. Cooler weather is coming in up there next week and if we can bless them and help them protect their skin and give them the basic hygiene care, I'd love to do that for them.

I'd love to put in an order yet this weekend and get the supplies headed here so we can send them as soon as possible!!!

Will you help me??

Ruth











