Covenant Reformed Church Helene Relief

Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church in Ashe County, North Carolina is raising funds to support local hurricane relief for those affected by the devastation of hurricane Helene. Many needs are evolving and due to the influx of certain supplies, we are focusing on supporting both immediate and longer term relief efforts in the county. Funds will be used to support the needs of individuals who have been affected by the storm. All proceeds will be directed to those who have been affected by the storm, through the charitable volunteers and members of Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church. Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church is a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian denomination.