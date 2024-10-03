Covenant Reformed Church Helene Relief

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $2,810
Campaign funds will be received by Covenant Reformed Church
Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church in Ashe County, North Carolina is raising funds to support local hurricane relief for those affected by the devastation of hurricane Helene. Many needs are evolving and due to the influx of certain supplies, we are focusing on supporting both immediate and longer term relief efforts in the county. Funds will be used to support the needs of individuals who have been affected by the storm. All proceeds will be directed to those who have been affected by the storm, through the charitable volunteers and members of Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church. Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church is a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian denomination.
Thank you for setting up this donation site. Lots of prayers from Florida!
God bless you. You are in our prayers in your relief efforts, as is all of western N.C..
God bless you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.