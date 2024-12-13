Support Brian and Ramona Mourhess

Brian and Ramona Mourhess, residents of Burnsville, NC are victims of Hurricane Helene. They have lost everything including their car, contents of their house and their livelihood. Due to their road being washed out, it will be a long time till they can go back and repair their house. They will need to relocate, which means more expenses and a loss of income for Brian's local business. Please try to donate what you can to make their lives a little bit easier and their worries a little less.



