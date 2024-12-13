Support Brian and Ramona Mourhess

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $14,240
Brian and Ramona Mourhess, residents of Burnsville, NC are victims of Hurricane Helene. They have lost everything including their car, contents of their house and their livelihood. Due to their road being washed out, it will be a long time till they can go back and repair their house. They will need to relocate, which means more expenses and a loss of income for Brian's local business. Please try to donate what you can to make their lives a little bit easier and their worries a little less.
Your Canadian cousins wanted to send a little end-of-the-year love your way! Here's to a year of better weather! xoxo
A little more to help. Sending love and prayers your way.
Praying for both of you and everyone in WNC!
Thinking of you!
To help out. RJI
God bless you!
Hope everything eventually gets better. :)
God is faithful.
Psalm 34:18 Praying for you!
God Bless!
Thankful for the boots on the ground providing the physical needs and sharing so we can come alongside with other needs!!! God Bless yall!!!
I hope this helps unfortunately I only get 1 check a month, and I do not have a lot left over. I pray for your family and god bless you with all the help you need
December 13th, 2024
Thank you to everyone. We do believe our home will be torn down on the 18th. Hopefully the road has been improved enough by spring to start the process of rebuilding. Hopefully it is a mild winter and the dump truck, dosers and track hoes can keep up the long process of rebuilding the main road in.
Thanks you all,
Brian and Ramona
November 14th, 2024
Here's a long overdue update on Brian and Ramona.
Thanks to all who have generously donated to Brian and Ramona. Here’s a quick update on where they stand now since they lost so much due to Hurricane Helene.
To start with, a huge shout to the three heroes who airlifted Ramona off the mountain. She only had one day left of oxygen before they arrived– their timing was impeccable. Thanks to Jonathan Howard, Zeb Hadley and Charlie Keebaugh.
Then another angel, named Brandy Scott heard about Ramona’s helicopter rescue and decided to donate a camper for the two of them to live in. She also equipped the camper with all kinds of necessities and according to Sean, even donated a soft robe for Ramona! Brandy, along with her husband and son, drove the camper up from Florida. Brian and Ramona are living in the camper on their son Sean’s property. And of course, a much needed shout out to Sean for taking such good care of his parents, getting Brian off the mountain, and for providing them with a place to live.
There are truly angels amongst us.
As of today, the insurance company has deemed their house unlivable, and it must be torn down. They lost all their furniture, Ramona's car, and a medical scooter and portable oxygen concentrator for Ramona. According to the state, the road leading up the mountain to get to their house will take at least four years to repair. Given that, it’s going to be a long time till they can start rebuilding and moving back home.
As most of you know, Brian makes his living doing odd jobs and handyman work. His business “The Honey Do List” has been essentially shut down because of the chaos. Brian is losing income every day while unemployed. He is looking forward to working again once life becomes a little more normal. Hopefully that will happen sooner than later.
Any additional help that you can give to keep these two afloat is appreciated. This is going to be a long road for them, but with our help and love, their lives will be a lot more manageable.
Thank you.
Jennifer Gilmore
Brian’s cousin
