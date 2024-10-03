Relief Fund for Hurricane Helene Victims

Families in Western North Carolina need help! Our politicians have done nothing for the people of Appalachia, so we have decided to organize as citizen volunteers. Donations large and small are greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go towards providing relief to victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina in the following ways:



-Food and bottled water for victims

-Fuel for victims

-Toiletries and medical supplies for victims

-Fuel to operate equipment for relief efforts



We are volunteers from groups throughout the Southeast and beyond who are coming to the aid of a demographic our system clearly cares nothing about: Appalachians. We are being told that FEMA is out of money while our government sends billions overseas. Our people are suffering and dying right here, right now, and they don't have time to wait for government services that may never come. We are internally fundraising for our own travel, lodging, and food expenses. We are bringing our own equipment. Absolutely ALL of the funds received will go directly toward supplies for the victims and fuel to operate equipment. We will be organizing relief efforts for the foreseeable future, and will keep this GSG updated with the areas we're focusing on next.

