The Canada Way The next chapter

Another chapter starts...

In November The Canada Way Flag will again be unrolled for Ukraine. 💙 💛

This message has been so long overdue but life has a way of throwing delays.

It's been an adventure being back in Canada filled with it's ups and downs but, the pull to regain our humanitarian feet and to give our Ukranian families a little more hope and help is very real.

🍁

It is now time to take another leap of faith and to make that jump across the pond again.

🍁

This trip will look slightly different but will very much still be the same in so many ways.

🍁

I (Kate) will be taking this chapter on without Stephen. I knowwwww there isn't enough sad faces to explain that BUT, we are both working with opposing timelines.

Stephen is against the clock for the next while to finish his tasks whereas I've just finished a big portion of mine. When he's finished, I'll be starting a new chapter.

🍁

The best solution is for me to go now and then Stephen will potentially be back once he's finished. We are a big gigantic humanitarian yoyo ❤️ 🍁 ❤️

Please don't be sad. 'Im sure even Batman and Robin had to do things separately sometimes!

I still haven't figured out who I'll tell my terrible jokes to but I guess maybe you guys will be my audience... Sorry but not sorry in advance :)

🍁

Does it feel strange starting the fundraising and logistics planning, aid sourcing and everything Ukraine without him? YES But we have built TCW on pure integrity, courage and grit. That will never change.

🍁

Whether it's he and I, myself or himself, Emma, Jay, or so nany others that we have learned to call family, we have always and will always do things with Ukraine as the focus.

We will always do things the right way the wrong way and The Canada Way. 🍁 🇺🇦

If you have the ability to help the fundraiser, it is highly appreciated. If not, that's ok too. Having your support in any way is amazing. I cannot wait to start sharing this chapter.

Sincerely,

TCW Kate 🍁









