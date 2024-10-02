Supporting the Nix Family in Time of Crisis

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $370
Greetings, I am reaching out to share a bit about my family's situation and to humbly request your support during this challenging time.
I am a stay-at-home mom with two wonderful children, ages 5 and 9, and a loving husband who has always been our family's rock. Unfortunately, a few months ago, my husband fell seriously ill and was hospitalized due to severe edema in the brain and other parts of his body. He was placed in a medically induced coma to stabilize his condition, and we faced the heartbreaking reality of potentially losing him. Thankfully, after months of recovery, he is now doing much better and is on the road to healing.
However, during his treatment, he was unable to work, which has left us with depleted savings. To add to our distress, shortly after his return home, my husband was laid off. We are currently facing an eviction in three days, and we are running out of options.
My husband has secured a new position; however, my son is on a special diet, and we are struggling to pay for food, the car note, medicine, and utilities. We would be incredibly grateful for any amount you could consider contributing to help us get back on our feet and provide a safe and stable environment for our children.
Thank you so much for considering our situation. Your kindness and generosity would mean the world to us during this difficult time.
Other ways to contribute:
Cash app: $JeffNix1 (PREFERRED and quickest route)
Zelle: chakramt@protonmail.com
In this challenging time, please know that you have a Community praying for you all. We affirm that your family will be covered and protected.
Sending love and light and know God is right there with you.
The ancestors are watching over your family and they will restore you all better than before your crisis. Be safe, good health, we are praying for you all.
Praying for healing and better times. Please reach out to Hope Florida for additional support. https://hopeflorida.com/
October 27th, 2024
Dear Family,
Once again, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you who has contributed thus far. Your generosity has made a significant impact during what has been a challenging journey for us, and I truly appreciate your support.
I am happy to share that we were able to sell our computer, and with your help, we’ve managed to raise enough funds to secure an apartment. It couldn’t have happened without your kindness and encouragement.
My husband has also started his new job, which is a wonderful development. However, as we navigate this transition, we find ourselves facing a difficult week before payday, which is coming up this Friday. We are currently running low on funds for basic necessities, particularly food.
In light of this, I kindly ask if you could continue to spread the word in your communities about our situation. Any assistance, big or small, would mean the world to us as we make this final push to reach a more stable footing.
Thank you once again for your unwavering support. It brings us hope and strength during these trying times.
Sincerely,
The Nix Family
October 19th, 2024
Dear Friends,
To those who have contributed, a huge thank you! Your support has truly made a difference in our difficult situation. I wanted to share an update with you all. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to reach out to community charities and government support systems, we have encountered numerous roadblocks. Our county and local charities are overwhelmed with requests for financial assistance and have either not responded to our inquiries or have closed their programs due to lack of funding. Additionally, Fort Myers is still facing challenges in recovering from Hurricane Helene and Milton.
We have officially received an eviction notice and must vacate our home by October 23. If you know of anyone who could help spread the word or contribute to our fundraising efforts, we would be immensely grateful. Every little bit helps, and your connections could make a big difference in our time of need.
Thank you once again for your kindness and support.
Sincerely,
The Nix Family
