Supporting the Nix Family in Time of Crisis

Greetings, I am reaching out to share a bit about my family's situation and to humbly request your support during this challenging time.

I am a stay-at-home mom with two wonderful children, ages 5 and 9, and a loving husband who has always been our family's rock. Unfortunately, a few months ago, my husband fell seriously ill and was hospitalized due to severe edema in the brain and other parts of his body. He was placed in a medically induced coma to stabilize his condition, and we faced the heartbreaking reality of potentially losing him. Thankfully, after months of recovery, he is now doing much better and is on the road to healing.

However, during his treatment, he was unable to work, which has left us with depleted savings. To add to our distress, shortly after his return home, my husband was laid off. We are currently facing an eviction in three days, and we are running out of options.

My husband has secured a new position; however, my son is on a special diet, and we are struggling to pay for food, the car note, medicine, and utilities. We would be incredibly grateful for any amount you could consider contributing to help us get back on our feet and provide a safe and stable environment for our children.

Thank you so much for considering our situation. Your kindness and generosity would mean the world to us during this difficult time.

Other ways to contribute:

Cash app: $JeffNix1 (PREFERRED and quickest route)

Zelle: chakramt@protonmail.com